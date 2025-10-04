A modern izakaya and a cocktail room join hands to create Hyderabad's most talked-about brunch experience

In a city defined by its dramatic blend of old and new, two of India’s most innovative culinary concepts recently converged. From the sun-drenched shores of Goa, JSan, a modern izakaya steeped in the philosophy of wabi-sabi, arrived at Loqa, Hyderabad’s beloved cocktail room where every detail, from the décor to the drinks, is a masterclass in immersive storytelling. At this exclusive pop-up, we witnessed the raw artistry of JSan’s cuisine in dialogue with Loqa’s atmospheric world, an experience crafted for the senses.

Each dish was a canvas, brought to life with thoughtful layers of flavour and texture

JSan’s menu, a testament to Chef Vishesh Jawarani’s deep reverence for Japanese culinary traditions, unfolded as a meticulously curated journey. Each dish was a canvas, brought to life with thoughtful layers of flavour and texture. The experience began with the Tuna Tartare, a luxurious and unforgettable composition of delicate, succulent tuna balanced by creamy su miso avocado, a kick of zesty ginger-soy emulsion, and the liquid gold of soy-cured egg yolk. This was followed by Tomato Geotjeori, an inventive twist on Korean kimchi, where fresh cherry tomatoes were transformed into a vibrant, pickled delicacy, perfectly complemented by a silky tofu crema and the textural delight of tempura furikake.

The highlights, however, were yet to come. Chicken Karaage delivered pure indulgence — perfectly crispy bites bursting with umami and crunch, embodying the kind of simple perfection JSan is known for. Then came the heart and soul of the experience: Tori Paitan, a velvety, milky-white broth that’s the result of a 12-hour labour of love. Every ounce of collagen is carefully coaxed out, creating a soulful, creamy, and deeply satisfying ramen. “For Hyderabad, we specially created the Lamb Shank Mazemen, an ode to the shared spirit of JSan and Loqa, a daring, one-of-a-kind creation,” says Chef Vishesh Jawarani, Founder and Head Chef at JSan.

Loqa, of course, rose to the occasion with its bar programme. Lol-Oma, a tequila-based concoction, and Orange Is the New Black, a whiskey-forward creation, kept spirits high and conversations flowing.

Every Sunday, this sort of exciting collaboration will comes alive through Low-Key Loqa Sundays, a brunch series designed to ‘drink a little, eat a little, but enjoy a lot.’

— Story by Reshmi Chakraborty