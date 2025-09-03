Try your hands at pottery while you gorge on delicious food at this eatery in Hyderabad

From knitting, crocheting to baking, hobbies that involve creating things from scratch are making their way back, with new takers from the millennial and Gen Z folks. And why not? There is immense gratification in letting your mind wander, ideating and creating something tangible that is a thing of beauty. Combine the hobby with your favourite snacks and a little drink, and your weekend is made.
This week, we checked out a new pottery studio and café in Gachibowli that’s introducing folks to the joy of creating while on your weekly catchup with friends. Claysutra Pottery Studio & Café isn’t new to the scene for pottery enthusiasts in town. Their Secunderabad space has been hosting immersive pottery workshops for close to a decade now.
We stepped into their new Gachibowli space to find ourselves in pottery heaven. From stunning ceramic and terracotta handmade wall murals on every wall, ceramic birds hanging from tree branches, to excited novice potters trying their hands at the potter’s wheel, the space is lively and buzzing with activity.
Helmed by the founder and instructor Carmel Hessing, the space conducts private pottery sessions, weekend pottery workshops and experience sessions as well. From the studio’s Paint Your Pot section, we picked a couple of bisque-fired pieces, chose our colours and sat down to create our own little masterpiece, to be fired and ready for pick up in a couple of weeks. The friendly instructors were hands-on while giving us glazing tips and tricks.
The food menu here is extensive, from breakfast options, to Pan - Asian and Indian eats. We called for the Claysutra mojito first, which was refreshing. As we busily donned our creative hats, a host of appetisers were brought in, starting with the Shikampuri kebab, made with a base of beetroot. The bites were flavourful, prompting us to go in for more.
Small bites at the café are perfect for when you’re busy making your pieces and chatting away. We tried the housemade Nachos served with a tangy dip, that made for perfect nibbles between brush strokes. From the breakfast menu, we tried the Eggs Kejriwal that was decadent with runny eggs atop a buttery toast.
Mains have a host of options here, including everything from pasta, pizza, noodles, to even Indian bites like curries and rotis. We picked a bowl of the Soya garlic babycorn and mushroom with coriander noodles, enough for two. Tossed in a rich soy-based sauce, the dish was all we needed after a relaxing pottery session that let our creativity flow for a few hours.
Rs 1,300 for two.
At Gachibowli.
