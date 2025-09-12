Post-work hangouts have a new address at this neighbourhood bar in Hyderabad

In a world full of school buddies we grew up with, college friends who saw us battling teenage angst and black-out drunk nights; office friends are often overlooked for their significance in our lives. The world would be a drab place without our office buddies who witness us at our most stressed, and happily cheer us on as we navigate life.

In the season of adulthood, those hole-in-the-wall spots that often host post-work hangouts without burning a hole in one’s pocket become an essential element in strengthening this friendship. This week, we stepped into one such neighbourhood bar that plays host to several coworkers as they wind down after a tiring day.

Kenny’s at Nanakramguda is fuss-free. With comfy seating, a huge screen playing reruns of cricket matches and trendy music blaring on the speakers, it’s a spot we’d pick for a relaxed hang session before heading home.