This new cocktail house in Hyderabad serves delectable modern Indian food and exqusite drinks

Cocktail bars are the new craze in Hyderabad. While the city is already known for its diverse eateries, cafés, and fine-dining spots, the growing love for creative cocktails and curated drinks is hard to miss. Stylish spaces serving inventive drinks paired with good food, chic ambience, and warm hospitality have created a whole new culture, people unwinding over the weekend, and enjoying time with friends. Always on the lookout for such spaces, we recently visited Chamkeela – The Cocktail House. True to its name, it draws inspiration from the precious stones that once adorned the city’s palaces and temples, with cocktails that reflect their beauty and brilliance.
We were greeted by a space surrounded by lush greenery and anchored by a stunning bar counter. The open layout lets guests enjoy the breeze and a relaxed vibe. Inside, the interiors exude class and finesse, with comfortable seating, and elegant lamps. The alfresco dining area extends into a serene backyard, enveloped in greenery, with rope chairs, golden glows, and a unique flooring adding to the charm. We admired how natural materials like a neatly crafted bamboo stick ceiling elevated the space’s aesthetic.
We began our food trail with Sabudana punugulu, a popular deep-fried snack made with sago pearls, tempered with curry leaves and topped with a unique in-house masala that made it irresistible. We polished off the entire bowl in no time! Next was Thecha paneer tikka, where paneer cubes were sandwiched with a flavourful stuffing of crushed coriander, chilli, and peanuts, paired with green chutney for a wholesome bite. We then tried the Nalli nihari nanlets, soft naan pockets stuffed with slow-cooked mutton. Their multi-cuisine menu features everything from North Indian and Mughlai specialties to South Indian dishes, biryanis, bar bites, pasta, and continental fare.
From the main course, we indulged in Veg chandini lacha butter naan, a dish that had us licking our fingers clean. The platter featured a rich, creamy curry made with fresh greens and a medley of vegetables, teamed with buttery naan. From the rice section, we tried the Dindigul Thalappakatti chicken biryani, a spice-packed dish cooked with tender mutton pieces. Bright and vibrant in green colour, it carried a comforting, home-style taste that left us impressed.
If you’re in the mood to experiment with drinks, start with their Filter coffee martini, a creative concoction of vodka and rich coffee, served in a traditional filter coffee tumbler set. With its velvety coffee foam, it’s a true delight for coffee lovers. For something refreshing, the Cool down spritzer is a must-try, blending cucumber, floral lavender, and zesty citrus. Overall, we can say that the spot makes for a good hangout place.
Rs 2,000 upwards for two.
At Jubilee Hills.
