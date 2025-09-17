This new cocktail house in Hyderabad serves delectable modern Indian food and exqusite drinks

We began our food trail with Sabudana punugulu, a popular deep-fried snack made with sago pearls, tempered with curry leaves and topped with a unique in-house masala that made it irresistible. We polished off the entire bowl in no time! Next was Thecha paneer tikka, where paneer cubes were sandwiched with a flavourful stuffing of crushed coriander, chilli, and peanuts, paired with green chutney for a wholesome bite. We then tried the Nalli nihari nanlets, soft naan pockets stuffed with slow-cooked mutton. Their multi-cuisine menu features everything from North Indian and Mughlai specialties to South Indian dishes, biryanis, bar bites, pasta, and continental fare.

From the main course, we indulged in Veg chandini lacha butter naan, a dish that had us licking our fingers clean. The platter featured a rich, creamy curry made with fresh greens and a medley of vegetables, teamed with buttery naan. From the rice section, we tried the Dindigul Thalappakatti chicken biryani, a spice-packed dish cooked with tender mutton pieces. Bright and vibrant in green colour, it carried a comforting, home-style taste that left us impressed.

If you’re in the mood to experiment with drinks, start with their Filter coffee martini, a creative concoction of vodka and rich coffee, served in a traditional filter coffee tumbler set. With its velvety coffee foam, it’s a true delight for coffee lovers. For something refreshing, the Cool down spritzer is a must-try, blending cucumber, floral lavender, and zesty citrus. Overall, we can say that the spot makes for a good hangout place.

Rs 2,000 upwards for two.

At Jubilee Hills.

