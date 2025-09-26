Celebrate Navratri with a wholesome Sattvik thali in Hyderabad

One of the most happening times of the year is here, and the excitement is hard to contain. Navratri has arrived, a celebration of the nine divine incarnations of Goddess Durga. Along with worshipping and wearing vibrant attires, food plays an equally significant role in this festival. For many, it is also a time of fasting, where one follows a sattvik diet with vrat-friendly delicacies. Keeping this in mind, Encounters at Taj Krishna has introduced a specially curated Sattvik thali. Thoughtfully designed to include all dishes cooked with vrat wala namak (rock salt), this elaborate spread is just what you need to nourish yourself. We tried it, and it truly embodies festive flavours with a sense of balance and fulfilment.

After entering the restaurant and finding a comfortable seat, we were offered a refreshing welcome drink, coconut water infused with jewel-like pomegranate seeds. Soon after, a grand silver thali was placed before us, brimming with vibrant colours and aromatic delicacies. It looked so beautifully arranged that for a moment we hesitated to disturb it, but our eagerness to savour the flavours quickly took over. For starters, there was Aloo sabudane ki tikki paired with a fragrant nariyal chutney. The tikki was crisp on the outside, soft within, and full of flavour. Alongside came Shakarkandi ki chaat, featuring crunchy sweet potato crisps topped with masala, an irresistible festive bite.