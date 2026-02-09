Discover a range of delights at this high-energy restaurant and bar in Hyderabad

Do you crave fusion treats? Because not all of it deserves the side-eye. While many places today are busy championing authenticity, there are a few that dare to experiment. Jamming Goat 3.0, the Goa-based brand in the city, is one such spot, known for serving up finger-licking good fare. With flavours and innovation at the heart of what they do, their newly launched menu is especially exciting.
As we entered, we were greeted by a striking bar counter, lined with an impressive display of fancy drinks. The sophisticated chairs and tables elevate the space, adding to its classy appeal, while glass partitions and overhead lamps lend a contemporary touch. Completing the look is a pleasant colour palette with earthy brown tones and pops of peacock blue that add just the right amount of charm.
We kickstarted the meal with a refreshing Beetroot quinoa salad paired with creamy avocado slices. Vibrant and wholesome, the dish featured a sumptuous avocado spread layered over beetroot quinoa. Next, we dug into the Mustard chicken pops served alongside classic hummus. The deep-fried roundels were arranged atop the hummus, turning a familiar combination into a delightful treat. However, Shahi mango–infused dahi bhalla stole the show. This platter featured soft, flavour-packed dahi bhallas topped with red chillies and a delicate silver sheet, vark. What caught our attention was the curd, tinted a pleasant yellow from the addition of mango pulp. Juicy, delicious and mildly spicy, it tasted remarkably like an authentic roadside chaat.
The excitement only grew with the Desi vol-au-vent, pav bhaji. This clever creation featured a light, hollow puff pastry case generously filled with pav bhaji masala, offering a perfect marriage of classic Indian comfort and a playful twist. We also loved the Jamming tandoori flatbread, perfectly stuffed with minced chicken and topped with tandoori sauce and finely chopped vegetables.
From the main course, the Paneer sandwich curry stood out. Pairing it with garlic naan turned out to be the best decision. Completely satiated, we wrapped up the meal on a sweet note with the Cocoa double dark bar, calling it a day, happily so.
Rs 1,000 upwards for two.
At Kokapet.
