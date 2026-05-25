A new spot in Film Nagar that goes beyond the classic interpretation of the south Indian staple

If you asked us how we like our dosas, we’d struggle to answer. How does one possibly choose between the fluffy, masala-filled varieties and the deeply satisfying snap of the crisp ones? And just when that dilemma wasn’t enough, this new spot in town throws in inventive additions into the mix.
Enter Dosa Exc, a quirky space with trippy décor and old Hollywood films projected across the walls, serving up dosa creations unlike anything we’ve come across before. Flipping through a menu filled with funky visuals and a grandmother mascot quietly keeping an eye on tradition, we got a sense of just how experimental things were about to get.
We began with the Mango pea cooler, a fizzy purple-and-mango concoction that was equal parts tangy and sweet. Next to arrive, served in a metal cone, was the Muntha prawn masala — a street-style mix of puffed rice, juicy prawns, chopped onions, tomatoes and coriander, all brought together with a medley of chutneys. Light, tangy and full of texture, the soft prawns added just the right bite.
The Pumpkin pâté with dosa crisps was an experience in itself. Presented almost like a charcuterie board, the dish came with onion rings, crisp dosa chips, a bottle of honey and the pumpkin pâté at its centre. Stack it all together like a Jenga tower — crunchy onion rings at the base, crisp dosa chips, a smear of sweet-spicy pumpkin pâté and a drizzle of honey to finish — and you’ve got a mouthful that is messy, indulgent and absolutely worth it.
For a Mexican-inspired twist, the Birria dosa tacos immediately caught our attention. We opted for the mushroom version, where juicy veggies met fluffy dosa, all dipped into a rich birria broth. The result was spicy, crunchy, comforting and packed with flavour.
And if you think the fusion ends there, think again. Also on the menu is a Dosa au gratin — layers of dosa and fillings baked together in decadent fashion; a French classic reimagined with a distinctly desi dosa twist.
The Green apple and rose filter kaapi reminded us of lollipops with a caffeine kick, before we moved on to the Open-frame minced mutton and sunny-side-up egg dosa. Instead of being folded like a traditional dosa, the soft crepe arrived open-faced, topped with spicy kheema and a sunny-side-up egg. The aromatic mince was rich and comforting, the egg mellowed the spices beautifully, and the peanut chutney on the side added just the right finishing touch.
Dessert came in the form of a Shahi croissant — a buttery pastry layered with rabdi and served alongside vanilla ice cream. Sweet, flaky and unapologetically decadent, it was the perfect ending to a meal that explored the many different faces of the beloved South Indian classic.
Meal for two: `1,000++.
6 pm to 12 pm. At Film Nagar.
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