A new spot in Film Nagar that goes beyond the classic interpretation of the south Indian staple

We began with the Mango pea cooler, a fizzy purple-and-mango concoction that was equal parts tangy and sweet. Next to arrive, served in a metal cone, was the Muntha prawn masala — a street-style mix of puffed rice, juicy prawns, chopped onions, tomatoes and coriander, all brought together with a medley of chutneys. Light, tangy and full of texture, the soft prawns added just the right bite.

The Pumpkin pâté with dosa crisps was an experience in itself. Presented almost like a charcuterie board, the dish came with onion rings, crisp dosa chips, a bottle of honey and the pumpkin pâté at its centre. Stack it all together like a Jenga tower — crunchy onion rings at the base, crisp dosa chips, a smear of sweet-spicy pumpkin pâté and a drizzle of honey to finish — and you’ve got a mouthful that is messy, indulgent and absolutely worth it.

For a Mexican-inspired twist, the Birria dosa tacos immediately caught our attention. We opted for the mushroom version, where juicy veggies met fluffy dosa, all dipped into a rich birria broth. The result was spicy, crunchy, comforting and packed with flavour.