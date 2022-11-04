The Grotto in Hyderabad is designed with open yet intimate spaces to encourage you to work, socialise and even sing along

When one walks through the gates of The Grotto café, one can notice how the space is beautifully decorated with planters and wall hangings made of jute. The massive 5,500 sq ft space started by Kalyan Teja Tanakala, Ravi Teja Malapati, Navneeth Peri, and Navitha Naidu, they tell us that they aim to be more than a regular café. “We are all for our food, but we also hope to be an inclusive space that allows the art community to thrive,” Kalyan shared. He also elaborated how they’ve built the space in a way that allows one to socialise with a group of friends or pick a musical instrument and start jamming — which is what the space encourages. “We wanted to give people a place where they can be themselves and we are also planning various events like retro movie nights, confession evenings, and yoga classes. We are all creative people here and wish our love for creativity reflected in the café too,” However, if you are someone who enjoys privacy, then there are also couches tucked away in the corners, where you can work, read, and enjoy the music.

We began our meal with the Telangana Chicken Fry, a crowd-favourite already, we’ve been told. The boneless chunks of chicken, marinated with spices and herbs, were deep-fried and served with pudina chutney. Crispy, spicy, and juicy, this plate of chicken fritters made for a great start. We also tasted their Hyderabadi Fried Lamb, which was cooked like the former chicken appetiser, and came with tender, flavourful and fiery lamb nuggets, garnished with fried green chillies and curry leaves. After emptying this dish, we reached out for the Fringi Shikanji (a mocktail prepared with lemon juice, roasted cumin seeds, blue curacao, and soda) that calms the spice.

Telangana chicken fry

While we waited for the main course to arrive, the café’s architects, Karthik Chakradhar and Bhavana Isvi joined us and recalled a rather interesting story about working on the place. “A very famous restaurant was shut down in the city, so we acquired the entire staircase from that spot and placed it in The Grotto. We’ve also picked a lot of their furniture and flower plants. So when we say we’ve upscaled the sustainability quotient, we actually mean it (laughs),” Karthik shared.

The staircase

As we chatted more about how the place is thriving to be a central cultural hub, the Smoked Lamb and Fried Lamb Pita Pockets arrived. We loved the textures from the crispy pita pockets, the filling of smoked meat, vegetables, and barbecue sauce was packed with a flavour punch. Next up was the Cottage Cheese Steak, which came with herb rice and grilled vegetables like mushrooms, bell peppers, and broccoli. The steak was cooked with aromatics and you could smell this dish as soon as it was set down in front of you. It’s nothing short of a burst of flavours! For dessert, don’t miss their Tiramisu as it really hit the spot.

Cottage cheese steak

