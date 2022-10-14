Hyderabad's Tasca Bar & kitchen is all about serving fusion food like Nihari Tacos and Butter Chicken Risotto

Stepping inside the glass doors of the 15,000 sq ft Tasca, one can’t help but admire the huge European-style paintings hung on the walls. A magnificent open bar awaits right next to the doors, while the two-storey building is beautifully decorated with indoor plants. As we explored the 290-seater, we also noticed several cosy corners with swings or trees, that make for great picture spots! Once we were done exploring the space, we headed to our table and waited for our food.

Taco of the town

First to arrive was a plate of Lamb Fries, served with a garlic dip. Thin slices of lamb cooked with bread crumbs, and spices and topped with paprika powder were packed with flavour and had the right crunch. We also tried the restaurant’s signature fusion dish — Nihari Tacos. Crispy taco shells were stuffed with slowcooked lamb and garnished with bits of raw onion and coriander leaves. While the tacos were filling and delicious, what made this dish top-notch was the nihari dip served alongside. Yes, you read that right! They serve spicy nihari gravy as a dip to go with the tacos. This had us licking our fingers and wanting more!

Nihari Tacos

Thai calling

For the main course, we sampled the Thai Basil Fried Rice, cooked with sticky rice, bell peppers, eggs, and basil leaves. Served in a pineapple, the dish definitely is Instagrammable worthy! The subtle hints of garlic complemented the accompanying red chilly pepper flavours in the fried rice. The basil leaves also added a mix of sweet and pepper notes to the plate. Other noteworthy dishes include Nalli Biryani, Telangana Chicken, Butter Chicken Risotto, and Deep Dish Pizza.

Thai Basil Fried Rice

Raise a toast!

We ended the meal with their Marshmallow Shibuya Toast. Also known as brick toast, this Japanese-style dessert, came with toasted white bread (resembling a brick), topped with vanilla ice cream, marshmallows, nuts, and cubes of dragon fruit. Glazed with honey and caramel, this decadent creation is strictly for those who enjoy a sugar rush.

Marshmallow Shibuya Toast

Rs 1,900 for two. At Gandipet.

— bsuchitra@newindian express.com