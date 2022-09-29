Glocal Junction has a new menu and offers dishes like Ghee Roast Chicken, Garlic Prawns and more  

Glocal Junction has always been that one place, where they serve literal perfection on a plate. They are also known to bring in an element of fusion in their food. Their new menu, too, offers authentic Hyderabadi dishes, pasta bowls, and an array of Continental starters. We headed to the restaurant to check out a few dishes from this menu and we admit, we loved every bit of it.

Gosht stories

The first dish to arrive is the Lemon and Garlic Prawns. The prawns were cooked with lots of butter, which gave them a melt-in-mouth texture. While the golden garlic bits added a crunch, the lemon gave it an extra zing! Next up was the Ghee Roast Chicken — boneless chicken chunks were marinated with ginger-garlic paste, coriander powder, and garam masala and cooked in ghee. The tender pieces were spicy and delicious and we emptied the plate in almost a jiffy.

Ghee Roast Chicken

The new menu also includes several Hyderabadi options and we sample their bestseller, Tala Hua Gosht — tiny chunks of deep-fried mutton were flavoured with pepper powder. It was truly one of the best mutton-based dishes we’ve had tasted in a while. We are also tempted to try their Aglio Olio Peperoncino that comes loaded with toppings like olives, cherry tomatoes, and bell peppers. A classic like this can never go wrong, right?

Tala Hua Gosht

Caramel calling

For dessert, we tasted their signature Caramel Custard. Set custard, drizzled with warm caramel and topped with whipped cream was just the perfect end to the meal.

Caramel custard

Rs 1,200 for two. At Gachibowli.

