Hyatt Place Hyderabad opened a new rooftop lounge and bar, here’s why you should check it out

If you are on a quest to visit the best party places in town, then a visit to Hyatt Place’s Zing - Sky Bar + Lounge is a must. This spot, which is just a few weeks old has already become a popular spot for getting the local staples right while serving a variety of pizzas, rice bowls, and cocktails. We made our way to the plush hotel for a Saturday lunch and noticed that the space not only had red and blue high chairs and sofa seating but also a deck for romantic dates — right beside the pool. As we explored the 130-seater, we also discovered that there is a massive dance floor, adjacent to the open bar — a perfect setting to let loose!

Small bites

First up was the Watermelon Ricotta Salad — cubes of the fruit came seasoned with pepper powder and lemon juice. The addition of ricotta cheese also added a hint of creaminess to the refreshing salad bowl. For the appetisers, we picked the Peri Peri Prawn Skewers, served with a chilli yoghurt dip. The shrimp was perfectly grilled and the peri peri sauce used in the marinade gave the skewers a hint of spice. The Lotus Stem Fritters were crispy and were finished off with a lip-smacking honey chilli sauce. We also sampled Hot Garlic Paniyaram Dumplings, clearly inspired by South India’s favourite kuzhi paniyaram or gunta ponganalu; these dumplings were quite dense and the hot garlic sauce did not complement is as well as we had hoped.

Peri peri prawn skewers

The lounge also serves an array of kebab options and we tried the Achari Murgh Tikka. The chicken chunks were marinated with paprika, chillies, and ginger-garlic paste. The tikka, served with a spicy pudina chutney alongside, were tender and rightly charred on the edges, giving it a smokey touch.

Achari murgh tikka

In crust, we trust

Zing also specialises in wood-fired pizzas and we opted for the lounge’s favourite pick — Pollo Picante. The thin crust, which is on the tangier side, came loaded with a hot Picante sauce (made with red peppers, spices, and vinegar) and topped with chicken slices and roasted bell peppers, and onions. For dessert, you can try decadent options such as crispy waffles, ghevar cheesecake, and the brownie doughnut.

Pollo picante

Rs 3,000 for two. At Banjara Hills.

