Tom & Nori has a new menu with dishes like Turnip Cake, Crab Mac ‘n’ Cheese and Peking Aromatic Chicken

When Tom & Nori opened its doors, it became famous as one of the first American Asian bistros in the city. Their tacos and hotdogs menu instantly became a rage. So, when they launched their menu with more classic American dishes, we had to give it a try. We headed to the bistro for a weekend lunch and it was packed with people. We found ourselves a corner table and placed our order. Here’s what to expect...

First up was the Turnip Cake with Golden Garlic. The cake was made with shredded root vegetables and roasted. It was flavourful and topped with bits of golden garlic, the cakes are so crisp that the only thing you can hear as you take a bite, is the crunch. A must-try if you ask us. From the appetiser menu, we also had the Almond Prawns, the filo-wrapped shrimps, served in a shot glass, dipped in a spicy sauce was an enticing combination.

Turnip cake

For the main course, we were spoilt for choice as the menu offers everything from one-pot meals to burgers to pasta bowls. But, we were tempted to try their Peking Aromatic Chicken. A DIY dish, this one came with three different bowls — shredded crispy chicken, peking sauce and green vegetables, and savoury pancakes. The chef showed us how to assemble it and we followed him by layering the pancakes with chicken, then with the sauce, and finally garnishing with vegetables. With a mix of sweet, spicy, and a hint of umami-like flavour, the sauce truly elevated the dish.

Peking Aromatic Chicken

After the Mac-‘n’-Cheese section, we were spoiled for choice whether to go for the Buffalo Chicken or Creamy Crab variants, and finally zeroed in on the latter. The gooey cheese paired with scrumptious meat had mild flavours and is perfect for those who enjoy seafood. For those who do not wish to experiment much, we would suggest that you don’t miss the White Pizza. The wood-fired pizza was topped with assorted mushrooms, grilled onions, burrata, truffle oil, and rocket leaves.

White Pizza

We weren’t in the mood for a round of desserts. Instead, we picked The Barrymore ice cream soda. Prepared with ice cream and garnished with Kit Kat chocolate, the fizzy drink was a great way to end the meal.

Rs 1,200 for two. At Jubilee Hills.

