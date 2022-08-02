With great wooden interiors and chandeliers this place in Hyderabad is surely a comfort for your mind 

When the weekend nears, we often tend to think of that perfect way to spend it right. Enjoying with friends and family, stuffing up on food, sipping on that favourite drink, grooving to the music we love and speaking, sharing and laughing our heart out — are all ways to let our hair down. However, choosing the right place to do all or any of these seems to become a tough choice to make. But cheer up, for this week, we’ve got your back! Novotel Airport Gourmet Bar promises to make your week and weekend a memorable one. With some exciting drinks to choose from their menu to the food that tastes perfect with every bite, this place is a must-visit. With great wooden interiors and chandeliers lit to create that beautiful ambience, this place is surely a comfort for your mind and soul.

Varun Movva, the executive chef, shares, “We have a long list of options you can try appetisers from, including mozzarella onion rings, goda masala Tawa chop, Amritsari Pindi chole nachos that gives nachos an Indian touch, vada pao with tempered ricotta stuffed in it and curry leaves pesto prawns skewers.”

Apart from that, their sorbet caramel palate cleanser is just the right way to clean your taste buds before the main course arrives. You must try their sabad noodles, ahuna mutton with sattu makuni and sarsan mirchi pickle. For the dessert, you can have their handmade mango coconut rhapsody ice cream, rasmalai tres leches and double chocolate raspberry cremeux.”

The scene at the bar turned even more interesting when the bartender started juggling the fire alcohol bottles that grabbed everyone’s attention. Shubhrnee Das, a mixologist at the restaurant, says, “One can try the sulemani coffee which is a black coffee, we also have filter coffee because in south India for the sweetening, we do not use sugar but jaggery and honey.

We also use ginger in this, with a twist of whiskey (Paul John) — for the ones who would want it with some alcohol. We try and work around gin and whiskey cocktails and use our own herbs from our herb garden. Even our mocktails — cucumber, passion fruit syrup, lemon etc., we use jaggery. Ginger and chocolate cookies go well with this ginger coffee.”Overall the ambience, the food and drinks create that perfect combination for a pretty weekend!