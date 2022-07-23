From a live hotdog counter to lamb Shami kebabs, biryani, the Grand Circus Brunch has something for everyone

A vibrant kids’ play area, bright and colourful canopy along with food teasing your multiple senses is what summarises Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel’s ‘The Grand Circus Brunch’, the ongoing theme for Sunday brunches during the month of July. Replete with live music and staff with faces painted like clowns, one was sure to enjoy the experience.

Talking about the theme selection and brunch menu on offer, chef Srikanth Reddy, executive chef, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, says, “The Grand Circus Brunch is all about having fun with food. We wanted to make it an all-exclusive experience, where children can play and eat their favourite dishes and the adults can sit back and relish the food and drinks. For the kids, we have a live hotdog and burger counter along with a chaat stall right at the entrance. This time, we have worked towards more vegetarian options than non-vegetarian, keeping in mind the healthy lifestyle choices that many people are choosing to follow now. We are planning to change the theme of Sunday brunches every month to engage more guests.”

After the delightful insight by the chef, seated at the Feast, a casual yet refined multi-cuisine buffet restaurant with vibrant décor and a large premium liquor selection, we went straight for the starters lamb shami kebab with beetroot yoghurt, chicken lollipop, avocado and salmon salad, dim sums and Chinese bhel accompanied with red wine. The kebabs had a distinct smoky flavour, while the chicken lollipops were juicy. The dimsums from their Zega, a luxury pan-Asian restaurant, were joyfully flavourful.

The avocado and salmon salad was fresh and zingy but what took the best dish title was the Chinese bhel. For the uninitiated, Chinese bhel has Indian toppings of a traditional bhel such as onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and peanuts tossed in a spicy sauce with fried noodles. Next, we focused on the main course accompanied by a vodka-based cocktail. From the live pasta counter, we got chicken alfredo pasta, which tasted decent. We quickly moved to the Indian side of the menu and gorged on the quintessential Hyderabadi biryani and mutton curry. The star of the main course was pork belly with Mediterranean mezze platter and potato fondant in the olive sauce.

The braised pork belly was succulent, matching well with the three Mediterranean dips. Almost full in our stomachs, it was time for desserts. We were spoiled for choice with their 20 varieties of desserts including both pastries and Indian sweets and ice creams. We concluded our gastronomic journey with a heavy dosage of chocolate pastry which had an edible lion printed and gujiya. The brunch is sure to make waves amongst the food enthusiasts as they get to enjoy the best dishes from both Zega and Feast restaurants of Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel.