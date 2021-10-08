Hard Rock Cafe opens a new outlet in Hyderabad with new additions to their menu  

When you enter the all new Hard Rock Café, you cannot miss classics like Queen or Guns 'n' Roses. The 194-seater also has interesting wall murals. From a Fender Stratocaster guitar signed by Eric Clapton, Robert Cray and Jimmie Vaughan to the trademark black bustier worn by Madonna during her Who’s That Girl tour, there is also a lot of memorabilia. We visited the place on a Monday afternoon.

Small bites

We started our tasting with the Buffalo Sauce Wings, which were served with carrots, cucumbers and blue cheese dip. The chicken was tender and the buffalo sauce added spicy and sweet notes to it. The wings and the blue cheese dip worked well together. We also tried their Fish And Chips, served with seasoned fries and tartar sauce. The crispy-fried fish went well with the mayonnaise based dip.

Fish And Chips

Our final pick from the petit fours had to be the Classic Nachos, their most signature appetiser. The crispy tortilla chips came topped with grilled chicken, ranch style beans, fresh pico de gallo, jalapenos, pickled red onions, and melted cheddar cheese. They were served with a sour cream dip.

Classic Nachos

One for the patty

After binging on the nachos, we shifted our attention to the burgers section and opted for the Local Legendary Burger. The chicken patty was paired with their tomatoes, lettuce, onions, chipotle sauce, and cheddar cheese. The meat, perfectly seasoned, was juicy and the chipotle sauce added a smoky note to the burger.

Local Legendary Burger

Sundae surprise

We ended this meal with an equally decadent dessert, the Hot Fudge Brownie. The brownie came with giant scoops of chocolate ice cream and whipped cream. While we absolutely enjoyed every bit of this, we recommend you try this only if you are going with a gang of three to four people.

Hor Fudge Brownie

Rs. 2,000 upwards. At Hitech City.

— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com