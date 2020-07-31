Thai Basil Chicken Wings



Ingredients

Chicken wings 50 gm

Basil 15 gm

Egg 1

Refined flour 5 gm

Cornflour 5 gm

Chillies 5 gm

Ginger/garlic 5 gm

Onion 5 gm

Oyster sauce 5 gm

Soy sauce 3ml

Salt and pepper to taste



Method

- Marinate the wings with cornflour, refined flour, egg, ginger/garlic, soy sauce, chilli paste and salt. Deep fry the wings and keep aside.

- Meanwhile, for the sauce, heat the oil in a wok, add the ginger/garlic and onion and sauté till light

golden. After that, add soy sauce, oyster sauce, chilli paste and stir.

- Add chilies and chopped basil, also add the fried wings and toss till this gets cooked and is ready to be served.

- For the garnish, fry basil leaves and place on the top.

Shared by Executive sous chef Biju Philiph, The Westin Chennai Velachery.

Photo credit: Atharva Tulsi on Unsplash