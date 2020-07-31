Recipe: These Thai Basil Chicken Wings are so good, you won't be able to stop at one
Thai Basil Chicken Wings
Ingredients
Chicken wings 50 gm
Basil 15 gm
Egg 1
Refined flour 5 gm
Cornflour 5 gm
Chillies 5 gm
Ginger/garlic 5 gm
Onion 5 gm
Oyster sauce 5 gm
Soy sauce 3ml
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
- Marinate the wings with cornflour, refined flour, egg, ginger/garlic, soy sauce, chilli paste and salt. Deep fry the wings and keep aside.
- Meanwhile, for the sauce, heat the oil in a wok, add the ginger/garlic and onion and sauté till light
golden. After that, add soy sauce, oyster sauce, chilli paste and stir.
- Add chilies and chopped basil, also add the fried wings and toss till this gets cooked and is ready to be served.
- For the garnish, fry basil leaves and place on the top.
Shared by Executive sous chef Biju Philiph, The Westin Chennai Velachery.
Photo credit: Atharva Tulsi on Unsplash