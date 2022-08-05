The Amlyn cafe's menu includes interesting picks like butterbeer, pumpkin ravioli and truffle pizza

When we heard that a café popped up at Jubilee Hills Road 45, which is often known to be the hub for microbreweries and pubs in the city, we had to check it out. When we entered the chic café, we found ourselves making a mental note to make it our hangout spot. Could it be the massive rose-shaped lights? The all-white décor? Or the pastel-coloured cushions? Perhaps, all the three, and we pictured spending lazy evenings gorging their already-famous pasta menu.

Potterheads, assemble!

As we explored the menu, we got excited to find Butterbeer on it. Being the Harry Potter fans that we were, we immediately placed our order. The drink, a butterscotch flavoured soda, was frothy and the chunks of ice, gave it a frappé texture — minus the coffee. For appetisers, we picked the Deconstructive Spinach & Ricotta Empanadas and the Spanish fried puffs were generously loaded with spinach and fresh ricotta cheese. Crispy, topped with spicy salsa, and served with garlic sauce, we relished every bit of this starter. We also tasted their Dynamite Prawn Tempura, which was crunchy, delicately-flavoured, and hard to stop at one.

Dynamite Prawn Tempura

Penne for your thoughts

Sipping on our utterly delicious Biscoff Shake, prepared with Lotus Biscoff cookies and spread, further topped with whipped cream, we waited for our pasta to arrive. The plate of Rose Pumpkin Ravioli with Creamy Tomato Sauce was fragrant and the ravioli squares had a filling of spicy pumpkin carvings. But it was the tomato sauce that elevated this plate of pasta. We could taste the tanginess from the tomatoes and truly enjoyed the hit of brown garlicy notes. This pasta, we highly recommend you try. Other interesting options from th meu include Chicken & Cheese Tortellini, Creamy Garlic Shrimp Penne, and Creamy Ricotta Cannelloni. We also tried their Chicken Alfredo Truffle Pizza — the thin crust was topped with spicy chicken chunks, bell peppers, and roasted garlic pods. The addition of truffle oil and alfredo sauce (parmesan, butter, and pepper) hit the spot.

Rose Pumpkin Ravioli with Creamy Tomato Sauce

S’more please?

We wrapped things up with a round of desserts from the dessert counter. Our favourite one had to be the S’more Bar — a chocolate bar made with soft truffle caramel, chocolate mousse, and Lotus Biscoff biscuits. The caramel gave the cake an eclair-like texture and the mousse made it luxurious. It was also coated with nuts, which gave the otherwise soft dessert a hint of crunch.

S’more Bar

Rs 800 for two. At Jubilee Hills

— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com