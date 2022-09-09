Hyderabad's Ajwain Kitchen offers local favourites and street-style Chinese noodles and manchurian

Craving some Indo-Chinese food? Then this cloud kitchen called Ajwain Kitchen could be your go-to spot. Named after ajwain, the owners told us they wanted to name the outlet after a spice. They’ve in fact, experimented with spices like cinnamon and cloves but settled for carom seeds because of its versatile uses. Just a few weeks old, this kitchen was launched initially with just a biryani menu. But, now this has expanded to include an array of Chinese dishes and also kebabs. They sent us a box of their bestsellers in sustainable packaging. Here are our top picks...

Go for gobi

We started the tasting with the Gobi Manchurian, which was perfectly balanced, simple, and had familiar flavours. Next up, was the crunchy Chicken 65 — deep-fried chicken garnished with garlic and green chillies, which was so goo d that it had us scraping the bottom of the bowl. We dug into forkfuls of the Egg Soft Noodles, deliciously seasoned with pepper powder and soy sauce. The soft noodles tossed with garlic cloves, bell peppers, onions, and speckled with flavoursome scrambled eggs had us reaching for seconds.

Chicken 65

Rice and shine

The cloud kitchen also sent us their popular biryanis. The Chicken Dum Biryani was well-balanced in its flavours and the salan served alongside paired well. Meanwhile, the Fried Mutton Biryani, was an indulgent marriage of fried mutton chunks and spicy Basmati rice.

Rs 800 for two. Order online.

