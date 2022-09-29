The iconic Masala Republic restaurant opens a new outlet in Hyderabad

Think vegetarian desi food and Masala Republic by Dadu’s is sure to make it to the list. The place, known for serving a variety of chaat options and authentic North Indian cuisine, opened its doors in the uptown vicinity of Banjara Hills. The restaurent boasts a luxurious ambiance with plush sofa chairs and copper tinted lighting. We visited the place for lunch on a weekday and the corporate chef, Ujwal Kumar, treated us to some of his signature dishes.

Spice spice baby

We began our meal with the Tom Yum Soup, a classic tomato-based soup, this one came with vegetables like carrots, broccoli, bell peppers, beans, and red chilli peppers. For appetisers, we opted for the Karari Roomali Mezze, flavoured with paprika powder and chilli oil, which was served with a salsa and jalapeno dip alongside. Crispy and fiery, this one is a must-try. We also tried the Baigan Bhartha Cornetto — mashed and roasted brinjal cooked with spices, stuffed in a cone. Next up, we tried the Jodhpuri Chilli Poppers which were stuffed with cottage cheese and pickles. They offered a burst of creamy and tangy flavours. Likewise, the Paneer Cigar Rolls too were delicious. Spicy pudina chutney was spread on long slices of paneer that were rolled together and then grilled. The paneer slices soaked in the chutney and the smokey flavour enhanced this plate.

Desi toppings

While we waited for the main course to arrive, the chef suggested that we try their Pinwheel Pide. The pizza topped with paneer bhurji, paneer cubes, tomatoes and cheese, was definitely the star of our meal. Who would have thought paneer bhurji could be a great topping for a pizza!

For the main course, we picked Chur Chur Naan, which was seasoned with herbs and was so flavourful by itself that you wouldn’t need a side dish. The MR Mock Meat Pulao, cooked with tender jackfruit cubes and aromatic rice was, well-balanced in its flavours.

Motichoor and more

We ended this wholesome meal with a round of signature desserts from the restaurant. The Kheer Brulee with Blueberry Compote was decadent, to say the least. But, it was the Motichoor Ice-cream that made our hearts sing. Made with laddoos, vanilla ice cream, and caramel, we are definitely revisiting, to enjoy more of this.

Rs 900 for two. At Banjara Hills.

