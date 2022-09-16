Recipe: Chef Kailash Gundupalli shares a simple recipe to prepare paya shorba at your home

As the temperatures begin to drop in the talk city, it is time to roll out warm soup bowls. And one dish that the city of Nawabs constantly goes back to is the Paya Shorba — a flavourful soup prepared with lamb trotters, aromatic spices, garlic, and garam masala. While the paya making process can get slightly tedious, the director of culinary, at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre, Chef Kailash Gundupalli shares a simple recipe. Read the full recipe here...



Ingredients:

Paya trotterrs - 10 | Onions- 3 | Garlic- 7 cloves | Ginger- 1/2 inch piece | Cloves- 6 | Cinnamon- 1 stick | Green cardamoms- 2 | Garam masala- 1/2 tsp | Chilli powder- 1 tsp | Ghee- 1 tsp | Salt to taste | Black pepper powder- 1 tsp | Chopped coriander leaves - 1 tsp | Lime juice- from 1 lemon

Chef Kailash Gundupalli

Method:

● Wash the lamb trotters and keep them aside. Prepare a paste with ginger, garlic and onions.

● In a pressure cooker, add the paya, the ground paste, turmeric, salt, and all the whole spices. Pressure cook with four cups of water for upto four whistles. Once the pressure settles down, strain the meat from the stock.

● Now, in a frying pan, heat some ghee and add the garam masala and chilli powder. Sauté the spices and add them to a kadai with the strained stock of paya.

● Then, add lemon juice, and chopped coriander leaves and let the it simmer for 90 minutes on a low flame. Add two cups water and and allow the soup to simmer.

● Serve hot with flatbread.