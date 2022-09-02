Hyderabad's Bagara Bowl's menu is all about comforting rice bowls served with delicious Andhra curries

Besides biryani, one rice-based dish that the city is obsessed with is bagara rice. Served with a variety of meat-based curries, bagara rice is prepared with aromatic spices, green chillies, pudina leaves, and coriander leaves. Taking the rice and giving it a homely touch, Vijay Goud started Bagara Bowl, and introduced a menu with bagara rice bowls. “We wanted to serve the city with something beyond biryani and so we introduced these picks,” Vijay shares and informs us that the brand is working on a few new options too.

We first tried the Guthi vankaya Bagara Bowl, a quintessential favourite from the Telugu speaking states, the brinjals came loaded with a cashew based masala paste, fried onions, and coriander leaves. It had a hint of spice and paired deliciously with the flavoured rice. The Egg Bagara Bowl came with roasted eggs, cooked in a tomato-based gravy. Subtle hints of smokiness on the eggs made this bowl a winner.

Egg Bagara Bowl

We also tried their chicken and prawn options. The former was more like something we would eat at our homes. And, we are ordering this in when we crave for a comfort meal. The shrimp bowl was what we enjoyed the most. The juicy prawns were cooked with onions, curry leaves and hints of garlic and ginger — this one is sure to leave you with a full belly.

Rs 500 for two. Order Online.

— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com