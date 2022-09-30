We list out five popular spaces in Hyderabad that are serving Navratri thalis and special Dussehra menus

As the city gets ready to welcome Dussehra festivities, several restaurants and cloud kitchens are setting up Navaratri menus and food festivals. From authentic Bengali cuisine to vegetarian delicacies, you name it and they have it. Here are our top picks of where you can sample delicious food while you go pandal-hopping.

Cayenne

What better way than an indulgent Bengali meal to celebrate Dusshera? Mercure Hyderabad KCP’s multi-cuisine restaurant, Cayenne, is hosting a Bengali food festival called Maach, Mishti and More. The dinner buffet curated by chef Ganesh Gogoi serves delicacies like Chicken Kosha, Cholar Dal, Luchi Gugni and Moong Dal Kachori. Want more? The chef is also whipping up dessert options like Sandesh, Rasamalai, Chana Payesh and Mishti Doi. Rs 1,599 ++ upwards. Ongoing. At Cayenne, Mercure Hyderabad KCP, Panjagutta.



Sarkar’s Kitchen

Think Bhetki Fish Chops and Kosha Aloo Dum, and Sarkar’s Kitchen, is sure to pop in your mind. The place, known for serving quintessential Bengali cuisine, is all ready to host Durga Puja with an array of set menus. They have a different menu for each festival day and offer dishes such as Kaju Kismis Pulao, Beguni, Jhuri Bhaja, Payesh and Rossogula. Rs 499 ++ upwards. Ongoing. At Sarkar’s Kitchen, Banjara Hills.

Sarkar’s Kitchen

Foodville

If you wish to dine-in at the comfort of your home, then ordering a meal sounds like a plan! City-based gourmet kitchen, Foodville started a limited menu. Tuck into specials like Dilli Aloo Chaat, Kuttu Paneer Pakoda, Sabudana Vada, and Kesari Kalakand. Rs 149 upwards. Ongoing. Order online, Foodville.

Foodville

The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace

Just like every year, The Westin is all set to ring in Navaratri bells by hosting festival lunch and dinner thalis. The scrumptious spread includes favourite fasting options such as Sabudana Khichdi, Aloo ki Kadhi, Kaddu ki Sabzi and Makhane ki Kheer. Price on request. Ongoing. At The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, Madhapur.

The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace

Celebrity Resort

Why not celebrate the festival season in a fancy resort surrounded by plush green farms and a pool? If this idea excites you, then head out to the Delicious Delectable Dusshera food festival hosted by Celebrity Resort. From vegetarian thalis to a live dessert counter, the place has got it all. Rs 350 upwards. From October 1. At Celebrity Resort, Shamirpet.

Celebrity Resort

— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com

