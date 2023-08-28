Home Food kochi

Onam festival celebrations: Plan B Kochi launches a special Onam platter for harvest festival celebrations

Instead of a traditional sadya, expect to dig into Squid Rings, Jalapeno Poppers and more...

Amidst the ongoing Onam festival celebrations, Plan B Kochi, has launched a special Onam platter for  gourmands from August 28-30 at Fort Kochi.

As the entire city feasts on the delicacies, food lovers will be treated with a lip-smacking platter comprising a wide range of finger foods like chicken and seafood. So, this festive season if you are looking to unwind some place in Kochi you Plan A is Plan B at the splendid property in Fort Kochi.

And no this is not a traditional sadya spread. Instead, expect to feast on Chicken Wings (3 pcs, choice of any flavours), Fish Finger (3pc, choice of any flavours), Squid Rings (choice of any flavours), Veggie Wingers (choice of any flavours), Jalapeno Poppers (3 pcs), Chicken and Cheese bites (3pcs), Veg Taco (1pc), and Chicken Taco (1pc).

Plan B Special Onam Platter is priced at INR 599.

