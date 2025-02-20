South Indian street food gets a contemporary upgrade at this new Kochi restaurant

As dusk settles over the city, the bustling pushcarts, portable stalls, and food trucks come alive, tantalising our taste buds with an irresistible array of delicacies. The air fills with the inviting aroma of freshly prepared delights—piping hot and bursting with flavour—providing the perfect comfort after a long day’s work.

Street food has long been a beloved mainstay in both small towns and thriving metropolises, transcending borders and evolving with the times. What once revolved around dosas, idlis, bhels and samosas has now transformed into a playground for culinary creativity, catering to the dynamic palates of today’s jet-setters.

Enter Rasanai, Kochi’s latest culinary joint, where street food takes on an exciting new dimension. A vibrant and cosy restaurant, Rasanai welcomes you with its warm decor, featuring Drishti Pombai—the striking demon faces traditionally found in Tamil Nadu homes, believed to ward off the evil eye and bring in positivity. Adding to the charm, intricate glass bangle light fixtures hang like an artistic installation, setting the stage for an unforgettable dining experience.