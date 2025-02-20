South Indian street food gets a contemporary upgrade at this new Kochi restaurant

As dusk settles over the city, the bustling pushcarts, portable stalls, and food trucks come alive, tantalising our taste buds with an irresistible array of delicacies. The air fills with the inviting aroma of freshly prepared delights—piping hot and bursting with flavour—providing the perfect comfort after a long day’s work.
Street food has long been a beloved mainstay in both small towns and thriving metropolises, transcending borders and evolving with the times. What once revolved around dosas, idlis, bhels and samosas has now transformed into a playground for culinary creativity, catering to the dynamic palates of today’s jet-setters.
Enter Rasanai, Kochi’s latest culinary joint, where street food takes on an exciting new dimension. A vibrant and cosy restaurant, Rasanai welcomes you with its warm decor, featuring Drishti Pombai—the striking demon faces traditionally found in Tamil Nadu homes, believed to ward off the evil eye and bring in positivity. Adding to the charm, intricate glass bangle light fixtures hang like an artistic installation, setting the stage for an unforgettable dining experience.
Going by the menu, the eatery is definitely on a mission to take South Indian cuisine beyond its conventional borders, proving that it offers far more than just idlis and vadas. Every dish on the menu has been meticulously crafted to take diners on an extraordinary culinary adventure.
The journey begins with a refreshing iced tea, paving the way for Hyderabadi Mutton Marag—a delicately spiced mutton soup infused with coconut milk, a soothing drink for that gruffy throat.
The starters are nothing short of spectacular. Avakai Broccoli, a bold Telangana vegetarian specialty, packs a punch, while Majestic Chicken—a crispy julienne-cut dish with hints of Karnataka spice—delights the senses. The Malabar Inji Curry Skewers take center stage with their perfect balance of tangy and spicy flavors, while skewered grilled prawns dipped in fiery red chili chutney promise an unforgettable bite.
Just when you think you’ve seen it all, the Mini chicken Parotta Birria Taco makes its grand entrance. A masterful fusion of cultures, this melt-in-your-mouth dish is Rasanai’s take on the world-renowned Mexican Birria Taco. Minced chicken infused with a subtle yet robust Chettinad masala creates a bold and aromatic flavor explosion, redefining the essence of fusion cuisine.
For those who appreciate traditional bread, the Neer Dosa—a delicate rice crepe—and the fluffy, griddle-cooked Bun Parotta are must-tries, paired exquisitely with Kori Gassi, a rich Mangalorean chicken curry featuring roasted chillies and creamy coconut milk.
Regional specialties shine through with Pichu Potta Kozhi, a shredded chicken delicacy from Coimbatore’s bustling street carts; Guntur Podi Maamasam, a fiery mutton dish; and Kongu Kozhi Kuzhambu, a signature from Tamil Nadu’s west coast. Even the humble Paniyarams get a creative makeover, stuffed with flavourful prawn and chicken fillings. And of course, no meal is complete without the iconic Ambur Beef Biryani—prepared with fragrant Seeraga Samba rice and a distinct blend of aromatic spices.
To round off the feast, the Filter Coffee Cheesecake takes dessert to another level, best enjoyed with a scoop of silky coffee-flavoured ice cream.
Rasanai is more than just a restaurant—it’s a celebration of South India’s rich culinary heritage, reimagined for the modern gourmand. Whether you’re a street food enthusiast or an adventurous foodie, prepare to embark on an exhilarating gastronomic journey like no other.
Story by Jiji Ann Cherian