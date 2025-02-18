This Mumbai cafe hosts a sizzling Pav Bhaji fest!

Acknowledging the cultural significance of pav Bhaji, Muttuswami Cafe is proudly presenting the highly anticipated Pav Bhaji Festival with a twist. The cafe, best known for its authentic South Indian flavours, brings a sizzling spread of a dynamic, unique and flavourful variety of pav bhajis. From deep, smoky Black Pav Bhaji to the refreshing Green Pav Bhaji the menu features unexpected and innovative recipes.
Pav bhaji is a significant symbol of Mumbai’s vibrant street food culture. It is a quick and easy solution to the busy and speedy life of the city. For Mumbaikars, living without pav bhaji is like experiencing the city without its heartbeat.
Chef Manohar of Muttuswami Café shares, “Pav bhaji is comfort food, nostalgia, and Mumbai’s Street spirit on a plate. With this festival, we’re not just serving food; we’re bringing stories to the table—flavours that remind you of home, of late-night street food cravings, of shared bites and lingering laughter.”
Muttuswami Cafe creates an exotic aroma with buttered pav crisping on the griddle accompanied by a blissful environment. It serves as an ideal place for a “You, me and Pav Bhaji” kind of day, allowing an escape from the city rush.
What: Pav Bhaji Fest
Where: Muttuswami Cafe, Ramee Techome, Plot 786, Rd No. 3, Khar West, Mumbai
When: Available till February 28
(Written by Addrita Sinha)