This Mumbai cafe hosts a sizzling Pav Bhaji fest!

Acknowledging the cultural significance of pav Bhaji, Muttuswami Cafe is proudly presenting the highly anticipated Pav Bhaji Festival with a twist. The cafe, best known for its authentic South Indian flavours, brings a sizzling spread of a dynamic, unique and flavourful variety of pav bhajis. From deep, smoky Black Pav Bhaji to the refreshing Green Pav Bhaji the menu features unexpected and innovative recipes.

Pav bhaji is a significant symbol of Mumbai’s vibrant street food culture. It is a quick and easy solution to the busy and speedy life of the city. For Mumbaikars, living without pav bhaji is like experiencing the city without its heartbeat.