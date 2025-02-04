This Mumbai restaurant gains a new location and a spice bazaar-inspired menu

Infused with the flavours of Indian spices, which is the pride of the country when it comes to its culinary feasts, Copper Chimney relocates to Linking Road with a plethora of new dishes on the menu inspired by the concept of spice bazaars and a special month-long cocktail menu to woo you over.

Since the late 90s, the restaurant has been a popular joint and now gets a flagship store with a fresh vibe and revamped look at Bandra, which serves the authentic flavours of India’s culinary tradition, for a modern audience. The moment one enters the space, the art-deco inspired interior craftsmanship stands out. An open kitchen with copper tandoors makes it possible for the visitors to see what they are eating and how is it prepared. The dining is a reminiscence of the colonial–style furniture, warm wood, neutral tones and touches of greenery which offers a calm and peaceful dining experience.