Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Five places that are serving different varieties of modaks in Mumbai

Ganesh Utsav begins from September 10 with devotees bringing bappa (Lord Ganesha's idol) home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The auspicious day is celebrated with much fervour in many parts of India, especially in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra. And, the coming few days are just the perfect time to indulge in Ganesha's favourite sweet dish - modaks. In fact, they are the ideal gifting option if you are visiting your family or friends during this season. If you are wondering where should you order modaks from, here's our guide to help you out:



1. Jhama Sweets



You can’t go wrong with the traditional Yellow Kesar Modak, they are loved by one and all. But, if you are looking for something more, Jhama Sweets has everybody’s favourite plus more to offer on this Ganesh Chaturthi. Apart from the traditional modaks, one can indulge in their rich White Mava Modak, crunchy White Kaju Modak, berry lovers' favourite Strawberry Modaks and Chocolate Modaks. Price: Rs 375 onwards. Available online.



2. Yogisattva





Yogisattva’s vegan, gluten-free and refined sugar-free modaks can be ideal for those who prefer not having animal-based products or are on a diet or do not consume white sugar. Want more? They are available in quite a few options, including Vegan Coconut Modak, Vegan Coconut & Mango Modak, Vegan Besan Modak, Vegan Rose Besan Modak, Vegan Chocolate Walnut Modak and Vegan Chocolate Orange Modak. Price: Rs 699 onwards. Call 9867455009



3. JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar







JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar’s Executive Pastry Chef Santosh Rawat and his team have curated a decadent box of Modaks available in six enticing flavours - Kesar Mawa, Rose Kalakand, Dark Chocolate, Dry Fruit Anjeer, Roasted Almond and Slivered Pistachio. Price: 1050 onwards. Call 022-68828656.



4. Le Pure Chocolatier



To celebrate the god of knowledge and wisdom, Le Pure Chocolatier offers artisanal modak bonbon in innovative flavours and combinations like Rose and pistachio praline, extravagant and suave Saffron ganache, classic Salted caramel, Espresso, nutty, fragrant and indulgent Coconut and almond praline and lastly the heavenly Nostimo hazelnut. Rs 450 onwards, Call 8181865865

5. Country of Origin





Handcrafted using the finest chocolate, Hazelnut Gianduja, Country of Origin’s Hazelnut Fudge Modaks can be a good bet for chocolate lovers out there. Price: Rs 750. Call: 9820034747



However, if modaks don’t work for you for any reason, here is one gift that always gets a welcome in Indian households - dry fruits.



• Dole



With dried fruits, including figs and dates, sourced from across Turkey and the Mediterranean region, Dole offers nutrition-packed delicacies to nibble on. Available online.



• Drive You Nutss



Besides the regular dry fruits, Drive You Nutss has delectable offerings like Salted Caramel Almonds, Turkish Apricot, Mixed dry fruit - Irani Pistachio, Afghani Black Raisins, Peri Peri Cashews, Irani Mumro Almonds, American Cranberry and more. Available online.



