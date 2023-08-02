Savour the delights of Cafe 49’s New Menu

Cafe 49, known for its delectable vegetarian cuisine, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exciting new menu. This diverse and mouthwatering menu offers an extensive range of dishes, from soups to desserts, promising an unforgettable dining experience for all veggie enthusiasts.

Tantalising your taste buds with an array of fresh and wholesome options, Café 49 has introduced an assortment of delectable salads and bowls. Standout options include the Avocado and Quinoa Salad, a refreshing blend of nutrient-rich ingredients, and the Mexican Layered Bowl, bursting with vibrant flavours and zesty spices.

However, it is the House Specials at Cafe 49 that truly steal the spotlight. Must-try items on this exclusive list include the Peri Peri Cottage Cheese Croquettes, Harissa Tofu Popcorn and Spinach Cheese Cigars. Additionally, the Chipotle Tacos and Cottage Cheese Tacos offer a delightful fusion of Mexican flavours that will transport your taste buds to new heights.

Peri Peri Cottage Cheese Croquettes

For those seeking classic favourites, Cafe 49 offers a range of dishes that have become go-to options for many. Indulge in their irresistible Nachos, perfect for sharing, or enjoying solo. Crunchy crostinis, crispy fries and delectable cheese balls are also available to satisfy your snack cravings.

Excitingly, Cafe 49 has expanded its menu to include a delectable selection of sushi. The Avocado and Jalapeño Sushi showcases a harmonious blend of creamy avocado and a subtle kick of jalapeño. The Tri-coloured Cucumber and Cream Cheese Sushi promises a delightful burst of flavours and textures in every bite. They understand that every diner is unique, which is why they offer a variety of options suitable for solo meals, or sharing platters. Solo meals include enticing choices such as Kustu Curry with Tofu and Herbed Rice, the flavoursome Masala Quinoa, the indulgent Paneer Mastani and Baby Naans, among many more.

Stuffed Mushrooms

For those looking to enjoy a feast with friends or loved ones, Cafe 49 presents an enticing range of sharing platters and fresh dough pizzas. Indulge in the Mexican Platter or Hummus Platter, or binge on their vast varieties of thin-crust pizzas. No meal is complete without a sweet ending, and the cafe excels in providing an extraordinary dessert experience. From luscious waffles to heavenly pancakes, their dessert menu offers an abundance of options to satisfy your sweet tooth. Indulge in the decadent Forest Noir, the Warm Apple Tarte Tatin, or the Overloaded Hazelnut Rocher Cheesecake among many other delectable choices. They are also offering vegan and gluten-free options.

Cafe 49 continues to be the go-to destination where vegetarian cuisine meets uncompromising quality. With their exceptional new menu, they invite food enthusiasts to embark on a culinary journey filled with delightful flavours, wholesome ingredients, and a warm and inviting ambiance.

At Cafe 49, The Emerald Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, Mumbai.

From 11 am to 11 pm.