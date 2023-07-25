The most loved menu is back - Unlimited dim sum and sushi at Taki Taki

Taki Taki, the renowned Japanese and Pan-Asian restaurant at World Crest, Mumbai, is delighted to announce the much-anticipated return of their famous lunch menu: Unlimited Dim Sum and Sushi. Due to overwhelming public demand, Taki Taki is once again ready to enthrall patrons with an exceptional dining experience featuring an array of delectable delicacies.

Known for its unwavering commitment to using premium quality ingredients and offering authentic flavours, Taki Taki has become the go-to destination for connoisseurs seeking an extraordinary culinary journey.

The restaurant boasts an impressive selection of dim sum options, including Edamame Truffle, Crystal Vegetable, Asparagus & Corn, Chicken Sui Mai, Prawn Petit & Herbs, and Chicken Gyoza, among others. Sushi enthusiasts can revel in classic favorites like California Maki and Spicy Tuna Maki, along with innovative creations such as Activated Black Rice Maki and Crispy Quinoa Maki, among several others.

Taki Taki's Unlimited Dim Sum and Sushi spread

Stepping into Taki Taki is not just a culinary experience; it is an immersion into a world of sleek and stylish design elements that perfectly complement the restaurant’s exquisite menu. With over 25 options to choose from, the extensive menu ensures that every diner’s preferences are catered to, making it an ideal spot for a delightful date or a joyous lunch with friends. And the menu is absolutely perfect for this rainy season.

The highlight of the Unlimited Dim Sum and Sushi offer is that diners can indulge in as many servings as they desire, allowing them to explore a myriad of flavors and combinations.

They offer an unparalleled culinary experience through their carefully crafted flavours, premium ingredients, and inviting ambiance. Whether you are a sushi enthusiast or a dim sum lover, it is sure to leave you with unforgettable memories.

Priced at: Rs 999++ for Unlimited Dim Sum; Rs 1,499++ for Unlimited Sushi; Rs 1,599++ for Unlimited Dim Sum and Sushi.

Available: Monday to Saturday.

From 12 pm to 4 pm.



