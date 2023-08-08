Hungry Buddha opens its new space in Lower Parel

A hot steamy Lemon Coriander soup will serve the perfect company on a rainy day. Pair it with some Crispy Potatoes, Thai Spring Rolls, or a fulfilling Buddha Bowl as Hungry Buddha opens its second cloud kitchen in Lower Parel. People around South Mumbai can now indulge in such goodness of pan-Asian cuisine from one of the best in town.

Known for its affinity to East Asian culture and cuisine, it is one of the finest cloud kitchens serving Asian specialities in Mumbai’s Bandra-Juhu belt. The brand chooses just the right destination to allure the residents and commercial populace at Lower Parel – one of the top-end food and beverage hubs in the city. Relish in the spicy and exotic freshness of Burmese, Thai and Malaysian dishes along with the familiar classics and their much-loved Buddha Bowls, which make for a wholesome meal at an affordable price.

Also read: Home chefs dish up enticing flavours at Hyatt Regency Chennai's Ghar ka Khana

Talking about this new beginning and persistent efforts to make it successful, Shaan Gidwani - Founder and Managing Director at Acapella Hospitality, says, “Hungry Buddha is a brand that’s personally very close to my heart. It’s definitely been the dark horse and the underdog among our portfolio of brands at Acapella. With initial hiccups and no sight of success on the horizon, months of relentless efforts by our ops, kitchen and marketing team have finally begun to pay off as we’ve started witnessing exponential growth and higher brand recall than ever before.”

Chicken Hot Basil Bowl

Non Veg Chongqing Chilli Bowl

Also read: Savour the delights of Cafe 49’s New Menu

The menu spans soups, starters to full-course meals of noodles and rice. Cottage Cheese Satay, Honey Glazed Grilled Chicken Skewers, Grilled Chicken in Black Pepper Sauce or Green Pepper Prawns, you are spoilt for choice when it comes to starters. The main course includes amazing flavourful curries in sauces of your choice. If you love tanginess to your meals, you should opt for the Asian Style Chicken in Spicy Orange Sauce. The Buddha Bowls have captured the hearts of its existing customer base. The Chicken Laksa Curry Bowl, Veg Phad Thai Bowl, Korean Kimchi Bowl and Veg Kung Pao Bowl, each can tantalise your tastebuds with their exotic ingredients and fresh burst of flavours. And they are perfect for people who want to order meals for themselves without feeling a pinch in their pocket. There’s no missing out on the classics of Paneer Chilli, Veg Burnt Garlic Rice, Red & Green Thai Curry, Schezwan Noodles and more. And vegans, don’t you worry, as the extensive menu covers your preferences too. Stir Fried Mushrooms with Bell Peppers, Pink Peppercorn Tofu, Tofu Hunan, and Vegan Tofu Satay will satiate your taste for an authentic Asian meal.

The next time you have game night with friends or are craving some hot soup and stir-fried goodness, the Hungry Buddha is all set to deliver your order.