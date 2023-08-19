Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Exquisite Culinary Delights at Café Noir

As the festival of Raksha Bandhan approaches, Café Noir, the quintessential French casual dining all-day restaurant, situated at the One Lodha World Centre in Lower Parel, extends a warm invitation to indulge in a culinary celebration like no other. With its charming ambiance and delectable offerings, Café Noir is the perfect destination for siblings and cousins seeking to commemorate this special occasion in an extraordinary way.

Cherished Moments Amidst French Elegance

Located in the heart of South Bombay, Café Noir stands as a testament to the fusion of French culinary excellence and warm Indian hospitality. As families gather to honor the sacred bond of Raksha Bandhan, Café Noir offers a cozy and ambient setting that elevates the festivities, ensuring that every memory created is etched in the heart forever.

A Feast for the Senses: The Breakfast Club

Start your Raksha Bandhan morning on a flavourful note with Café Noir’s exquisite breakfast menu, aptly named The Breakfast Club. Delight in an array of culinary wonders designed to tantalise your taste buds and invigorate your day. From the classic English Breakfast, featuring an assortment of eggs, bacon, sausages, and more, to the Continental Breakfast, offering a taste of European elegance, Café Noir caters to every palate with finesse and creativity.

Noir Churros

Wine and Dine in Style

For those seeking an unforgettable dining experience, Cafe Noir’s new menu offers an artistic fusion of fine, wine cocktails and artisanal cheese dishes. Whether you’re a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian, the carefully curated selection promises to delight your senses. Indulge in a symphony of flavours as you savour the delectable cheese platter, or relish Italian classics like Cacio e Pepe. The enchanting wine cocktail menu, featuring a variety of options infused with signature wines, ensures that every bite is accompanied by a perfectly harmonized sip.

Cheese Platter with Sangria Wine

Sweet Endings with Monsoon Delights

Embrace the monsoon season with Café Noir’s Monsoon Delights menu, an exquisite collection of desserts that capture the essence of the rains. Indulge in the Molten Sponge, a heavenly blend of yuzu-flavoured chocolate lava cake and caramelised poached pear. Experience the richness of Sticky Toffee Pudding, or the lusciousness of Passion Tres Leches. The Noir Churros offer a delightful contrast of textures, while the Butterscotch Pudding promises a warm and sumptuous conclusion to your meal.

This Raksha Bandhan, make your way to Café Noir to celebrate the bonds of love and companionship over a symphony of flavours and culinary artistry. Each dish is a reflection of the shared joys and memories that make this festival so special.

At World Crest, Unit Lower Parel, Mumbai.

From10 am to 11 pm.