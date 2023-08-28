Discover the flavours of monsoon from Bandra’s newest cloud kitchen Tokyo Matcha Bar

Keeping in mind the onset of monsoon, the city of dreams, Mumbai, will be witnessing the launch of Matcha based cloud kitchen, in the bustling neighborhood of Bandra.

Tokyo Matcha Bar offers a comforting alternative for non-coffee drinkers — matcha-infused beverages inspired by Japan. The delivery kitchen has been launched on Swiggy.

At the heart of Tokyo Matcha Bar lies its commitment to providing the highest quality matcha products. The duo, Meher Kohli and Rahul Ramnani, are importing ceremonial grade matcha directly from Tokyo, known for its unparalleled excellence, ensuring their customers have an authentic and unforgettable matcha experience, especially with the upcoming rains.

The menu at Tokyo Matcha Bar features an enticing selection of matcha-infused teas and lattes. Customers can indulge in delightful options such as Matcha Vanilla Bean Latte, Matcha Honey Latte, Matcha Milk Tea, and Himalayan Pink Salt Matcha. For those seeking a frosty treat, Frappe choices include Matcha Frappuccino, Sea Salt Matcha Frappuccino, and Salted Caramel Matcha Frappuccino.

They also cater to those in search of coolers with options like Valencia Orange Matcha, Tropical Matcha, Wild Berry Matcha Iced Tea, and Fresh Lime Matcha. Additionally, coffee enthusiasts can enjoy classics like Tokyo’s Americano, Tokyo’s Cappuccino, and Tokyo’s Latte.

Matcha is celebrated for its numerous health benefits, and Tokyo Matcha Bar ensures that each product retains those benefits. Using ceremonial grade Matcha, the brand curates a daily ritual that supports overall well-being without compromising on taste.

Tokyo Matcha Bar is set to reshape the way matcha is appreciated and savoured, making it a true delight for matcha enthusiasts and tea connoisseurs across India.

Order Via - Swiggy and Zomato.

From 8 am - 11 pm.