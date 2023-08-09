Café Panama’s new menu brings you a tempting array of Latin American flavours with spirited cocktails

Offering city goers a tropical paradise in the midst of the hullabaloo, Café Panama in Lower Parel is extending its menu to include tantalising additions from Latin American specialities and boozy cocktails. The new menu has been inspired by various regions of Latin America and brings forth a distinct culinary experience for its patrons. Intentionally deconstructing several savory and sweet items on the menu, the new dishes weave into the vibrant Latin culture. The new introductions also stretch to their Tequila Lounge, promising to transport you to a mixology haven with cocktails that haven’t been curated before.

Café Panama is an eclectic haven that seamlessly blends global with local flavours and offers sensory comfort within its rustic interiors. From Salads, Tacos, and Burgers to Burrito Bowls, there is a vast variety to choose from as well as drinks to pair them with.

To taste the new offerings, you can order Pork Belly, Penne Gochujang, creamy pasta with Korean spicy sauce, and Loaded Totopos, a Mexican staple of toasted corn tortillas. The 12-hour marinated Jerk Chicken is smoked with Hickory to add some more flavour, assuring a piquancy in every bite! Some dishes promise interaction and guest involvement, such as the Gambas Pil Pil, which are grilled prawns served with scallion, paprika and tomato sauce, flambéd with Vodka! If you’ve ingrained a taste for avocados, you can try the Guacamole Table side, which lets you customise the spice level as per your preference.

Loaded Totopos

Mexican Corn Riblets

Penne Gochujang

Pork Belly

The mixology team has made some innovative cocktails to match the newest dishes and create a delightful synergy of your overall experience. Apart from their carefully curated Latin wine list, you can indulge in Tequila and Mezcal-based cocktails. Don Pablo uses a Rosemary-infused Tequila, Maracuya mixes it with passion fruit and vanilla, Coco Jengi has a mix of Tequila coconut with ginger and citrus. End your meal with a Smoked Belgian Chocolate Cigar, made with Bourbon and Bitter Chocolate and served with Wild berries, Vanilla ice cream and Oat Almond Crumble.

The eventual monotony that sets in with the same menu needed an invigorating change, to give its patrons something different yet authentic of the sizzling Latin cuisine. Talking about it, Shaan Gidwani, Founder and Managing Director, Acapella Hospitality says, “Curating an offering that blends in the true essence of foreign cuisine and tailoring it to the receptivity of a local consumer is an art that requires constant trial and error, practice and patience. Our collective expertise and efforts have been channelised towards doing just this at Cafe Panama. And with the new spirited beverages, we’ve ensured that our mixology brings forth an array of cocktails that combine aesthetics as well as memorable flavours.”

It is not just about introducing the new dishes but the aesthetics of its plating and presentation that also scores Café Panama to be a gratifying experience. For those who wish to tick Latin food off their dining list and love a good cocktail experience, Café Panama’s delectable menu with the newest additions deserves a try. Plan a lively Sunday brunch or a scrumptious dinner, and pay a visit across Latin America, while being in the lively hub of the city.