Flavours of Kerala: Kamats Legacy presents a regal Onam feast

Embark on an enchanting gastronomic odyssey at the exquisite Kamats Legacy in Bhandup, where the vibrant festival of Onam comes alive through an orchestra of tastes that will transport your senses to the sun-kissed landscapes of Kerala. As the sun sets on the sultry days of August, a culinary masterpiece awaits, ready to unravel the rich cultural heritage that Onam embodies.

Prepare to be captivated from the very first bite as Kamats Legacy proudly unveils its meticulously curated Onam extravaganza. Nestled amidst the heart of Bhandup, this culinary haven beckons you to a resplendent banquet that is more than just a feast; it is a reverent tribute to the timeless tradition and remarkable flavours of Kerala.

Picture this: a grand banana leaf, bedecked in all its regal glory, hosts an array of culinary treasures that read like a love letter to Kerala’s soul-stirring cuisine. As you settle in, the tantalising aroma of Avial, the silky richness of Pal Payasam, the heartwarming embrace of Sambhar, and the invigorating zing of Rasam weave a symphony that speaks the language of tradition and taste.

But this is just the prelude. The stage is then graced with Paratha Ishtew, lovingly crafted to perfection, and a duet of rice – the earthy allure of Matta rice and the unassuming elegance of plain white rice. The accompaniments are nothing short of a masterpiece: bananas dipped in the golden embrace of jaggery, chips that play a crisp symphony on your palate, and an achar that offers a tangy note of surprise. And the banana chips? Oh, a harmonious duet of spiced and plain, each whispering tales of Kerala’s sun-soaked bounty.

But that’s not all. The accompaniments are artfully serenaded by an assortment of three podies and chutneys, adding layers of complexity and delight to each bite. And as you sip on the Nannari Sherbat, its cooling essence reminiscent of fragrant summer breezes, you realise that this feast is an ode to more than just the taste buds; it’s a melodic journey into the heart of a culture. It’s more than a meal; it’s an invitation to immerse yourself in the cultural tapestry and culinary treasures that define the spirit of Onam.

INR 650 for two. At Bhandup, Mumbai.

