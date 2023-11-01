Marriott Executive Apartments brings Kashmiri Wazwan to Navi Mumbai

Get ready to embark on a gastronomic journey of Kashmir's authentic cuisine with the Kashmiri food festival, Kashmiri Wazwan at Marriott Executive Apartments Navi Mumbai. Hill View Café, the all-day dining restaurant, is currently hosting the Kashmiri Wazwan festival in collaboration with Chef Tariq Ahmad, who has exclusively joined for the occasion from Srinagar.

The festival is a showcase of the grandeur of Kashmiri Wazwan, a traditional feast that has been an integral part of Kashmiri culture for centuries. Chef Ahmad has brought with him natural and home-grown key spices used in the daily cooking of Kashmiri cuisine, such as saffron, Kashmiri red chillies, dried Cockscomb flower, and more to enrich the flavour and enhance the aroma of the cuisine.

Do you know that the term Wazwan comes from two words: Waz, meaning cook, and Wan, meaning shop? It's called Wazwan because it requires the expertise of multiple cooks to prepare the dishes, which are then served by the Vasta Wazas or the Head Chef.

The menu offers a symphony of flavours with signature dishes like Gaad te Mujj, Mattan Tabakh Maaz, flavorful Chicken Kanti, iconic Mutton Gushtaba, Nadru Churma, delectable Paneer Kanti, and the wholesome Kashmiri Razma Dal, providing a sensory journey through the diverse palate of Kashmir. No Kashmiri meal is complete without the traditional accompaniments and desserts. From the tangy Kashmiri Anchar Chatni to the sweet notes of Soji ka Halwa, every element of the meal has been carefully curated to provide an immersive culinary experience.



On till 4th November 2023, at Hill View Café at Marriott Executive Apartments Navi Mumbai

Time: 07:30 pm to 11:00 pm, Dinner Buffet

Price: INR 2,200 per person

