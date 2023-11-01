World Vegan Day 2023: Two vegan recipes you must add to your cookbook

Looking for some varieties to cook this World Vegan Day? Worry not and check out these two tasty options for a vegan diet below. The recipes are easy to make and hassle–free.

Zucchini Pasta

Zucchini Pasta Recipe

An interesting combination of zucchini and pasta, this dish is low on carbohydrates and perfect for those who like to watch their weight. Zucchini itself is a good source of several vitamins and minerals as well and its hydrating nature helps in maintaining a body balance.

Ingredients:

3 large zucchinis

Cherry tomatoes

2 thinly sliced jalapenos (seeds removed)

1 lemon zest

Few arugula leaves

1 avocado

1 peeled and sliced cucumber

Basil leaves

2 minced garlic cloves

A quarter teaspoon of white or black pepper

1 pinch of salt

Method:

Prepare the zucchini noodles by slicing the three large zucchini into thin slices. If you want it to look like pasta, use a pasta machine to shape it into fine spirals.

Season these zucchini slices with salt and pepper.

Cool your zucchini pasta slices in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes.

Remove the zucchini pasta from the refrigerator, squeeze these slices dry to remove any excess water, and pat it dry with a paper towel.

To make the puree, toss the cherry tomatoes, basil leaves, and two minced garlic cloves in a small food processor or grinder to form a smooth paste.

Toss the zucchini pasta with one peeled and sliced cucumber, one avocado, and arugula into the puree.

Heat these ingredients and the puree paste on a low flame if required.

Season your zucchini pasta with freshly cracked salt and pepper.

Garnish the zucchini pasta with two thinly sliced jalapenos and the zest of 1 lemon, serve and relish it!

Sweet Potato Curry

Sweet Potato Curry Recipe

Sweet potatoes have a unique taste and thus find a place in everyone’s heart via their stomach. Check out this hassle-free sweet potato curry which adds the necessary Vitamins, fibre, potassium, and anti-oxidants to your everyday diet.

Ingredients:

Half chopped medium yellow onion

2 teaspoons of minced ginger and minced garlic

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon of curry masala powder

2 large peeled and cut sweet potatoes

1 teaspoon of salt

1 can of coconut milk

Half a cup of vegetable broth

8 ounces of chopped spinach

1 lemon zest and a handful of chopped cilantro

Method:

In a small food processor, combine the garlic, the ginger, and the onion and puree them until you form a smooth paste.

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan on medium heat and add the blended paste to it.

Cook two large peeled and cut sweet potatoes until they’re soft and toast them in a pan for 2 minutes.

Add the masala powder and cook for about a minute before adding the salt.

Add the puree to the sweet potatoes and add half a cup of vegetable broth. Cook this for 13-15 minutes.

Add the spinach and cool for two minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat and stir your mixture very well.

Garnish your curry with lemon zest, fresh cilantro, and lime juice, serve and enjoy your curry!

If you are keen on picking up more recipes, tune in to The Ultimate Plant-Based Diet+ Vegan Cookbook on Audible.

Also Read: These brands offer guilt-free cosmetics and personal care