The rise of vegetarian fine dining: Tao Asian Kitchen leads the way

Located in the heart of Mumbai, Tao Asian Kitchen has emerged as a trailblazer in the world of vegetarian fine dining. This exquisite restaurant offers an unparalleled culinary experience, marrying opulent interiors with a meticulously curated menu by the talented head chef and his team from Nepal.

Tao's culinary expertise is showcased through an extensive menu that includes sumptuous dimsum, mouthwatering sushi, and an array of other Asian delights. Diners embarking on their culinary journey can savour delights like the Fiery Clear Soup with Glass Noodles, Tao Chimney Pot, Bok Choy with Trio Mushroom dim sum, and the Peking Chilli Oil Dumplings. For those craving heartier options, Tao’s Ramen selection, featuring the Shiitake Mushroom Ramen and the Spicy Coconut Ramen, promises to satiate even the most discerning palate.

Sushi enthusiasts will be captivated by offerings such as the Truffle Edamame Uramaki and the Spicy Asparagus Uramaki, showcasing the restaurant’s fusion of flavours. The assortment of appetisers, including Jade Rolls in Hot Garlic Sauce, Korean Steamed Lotus Stem, and Wanton in Hot Garlic Sauce, offers a perfect prelude to the main course.

The main course features dishes like Hand-Picked Vegetables in Kung Pao Sauce, Schezwan Mapo Tofu, and Asian Greens in Fiery Pepper Sauce, catering to diverse tastes. The Tofu with Oriental Vegetables in Hunan Sauce provides a wholesome and satisfying option for vegetarians.

Tao Asian Kitchen sets a high standard for vegetarian cuisine, with its culinary creations meticulously crafted to bring out the essence of Asian flavours. The sophisticated ambiance adds to the dining experience, making Tao a must-visit for those seeking gastronomic delight.