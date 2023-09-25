Sip, savour, and experience: Cafe 49’s International Coffee Day delights!

Cafe 49, the small and cozy haven for coffee enthusiasts, is thrilled to invite you to celebrate International Coffee Day! Nestled in the heart of Mumbai, Cafe 49 promises to deliver an unparalleled coffee experience that will transport your taste buds to new heights. With a carefully curated Coffee Menu that boasts an array of flavours and combinations, Cafe 49 is the ultimate destination for coffee lovers.

Their extensive coffee menu is sure to delight coffee connoisseurs and novices alike. Whether you prefer classic favourites like Cappuccino and Cafe Latte, or crave the rich and decadent Cafe Mocha, Cafe 49 has it all. But that’s not all! They also offer speciality options that are bound to tickle your taste buds, such as Irish Coffee and Irish with Whiskey for those seeking a touch of indulgence. For those looking for something unique, the menu features delightful brews like the Flat White, Affogato, Cortado, and a plethora of other coffee creations.

At Cafe 49, it’s not just about coffee; it’s about the perfect blend of superior coffee, soothing melodies, comfortable surroundings, and comforting cuisine. On International Coffee Day, savour the magic of Cafe 49. They are introducing a special promotion featuring Blue Tokai’s hot brews, available for just Rs 49

Alongside their exceptional coffee offerings, they are showcasing a delectable range of coffee-infused desserts -- Coffee Hazelnut Pastry, Tiramisu Tub, Coffee Almond Tea Cake, and Coffee Caramel Tart.

So, now you know where to head to this International Coffee Day. At Cafe 49, every sip is an adventure, and every moment is an experience. Enjoy your coffee!

From 11 am to 11 pm.

At The Emerald Hotel, Juhu Tara Road.