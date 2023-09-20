Mumbai’s pan-Asian supper club, Yazu, finds a second home in Lower Parel

Yazu, a pan-Asian gastronomical club in Mumbai, has recently opened its new outlet in Lower Parel, following previous openings in Andheri and Goa. With delicious offerings and excellent service, Yazu has established a venue that truly captures the essence of the city.



Touted to be its flagship outlet, the supper club’s 6,000-square-foot expanse has been sculpted into a lively biophilic outdoor space and an invitingly earthy indoor dining space, where each spatial corner and design elements are the result of carefully researched social and cultural contexts that exude the warmth and vibrance of Asian culture.

Apart from the impressive interiors, Yazu has a lot to offer with its extensive menu. Curated by its Korean-Russian head chef, Vadim, the menu includes some must-have delicacies like Asian Pizza-San, Japanese Carpaccio served with Ponzu dressing, Taiwanese street food Baos, and more.



The menu offers a variety of classic dishes such as Cheung Fung, a Cantonese dim sum made of delicate rice noodle rolls filled with meat, seafood, or vegetables. Additionally, there is Nigiri Sushi, a traditional Japanese dish consisting of a small ball of vinegared rice topped with fresh, high-quality raw fish or seafood. Sashimi, Maki Sushi, and Poke Bowl, a traditional Hawaiian dish with a base of rice or greens topped with marinated raw fish and a variety of nutritious toppings, are also available.

Some of the best desserts at the restaurant are Berry Blossom Cheesecake, Salted Caramel Tart, Pull Me Up Tiramisu, Coconut Panna Cotta, etc. The restaurant also offers separate menus for Jain and keto diets.



What’s a club without a bar? Yazu boasts an impressive bar menu filled with signature cocktails, spirits, and tonics. The Silk Route cocktails are a standout for their unique combination of Asian flavours, traditions and techniques. For those who love classic cocktails, A Trip in Time offers an Asian twist on beloved favourites like the Martini, Negroni, and Whiskey Sour. Additionally, the restaurant serves homemade tonic water with a subtle, natural sweetness that pairs perfectly with a variety of spirits.

