Mainland China presents a contemporary culinary evolution at Powai outlet

Mainland China has unveiled its newly revamped outlet in Powai, Mumbai, after serving their loyal clientele in the vicinity for over two decades. The restaurant’s commitment to delivering authentic Chinese flavours remains unwavering, but now with a fresh and contemporary twist.

Since its inception in 1993, Mainland China has been synonymous with delectable Chinese cuisine that captures the hearts and taste buds of its loyal clientele. The menu features flavours from Sichuan, Cantonese, and Hunan Chinese of China, with a commitment to upholding its reputation for uncompromised taste, quality, and service. Mainland China has embraced change while retaining its essence.

The new Mainland China in Powai offers an experience that goes beyond culinary indulgence. The menu pays homage to the past by reintroducing dishes from its inaugural menu, blending guest favourites with exciting new creations. From exquisite dumplings to tantalising sushi, the restaurant seamlessly combines the best offerings from their sister brand, Asia Kitchen by Mainland China. This fusion of flavours not only enhances the new menu but also allows us to cross-promote and deliver an authentic journey through Chinese cuisine.

What sets the new Mainland China apart is its commitment to innovation. A meticulously crafted cocktail menu complements the culinary offerings, with each cocktail being a masterpiece of creativity and artistry. The bar welcomes guests to explore uncharted territory in mixology, offering a range of contemporary drinks that perfectly harmonise with the cuisine.

“The evolution of Mainland China is a tribute to our patrons’ trust and loyalty over the years. We are excited to introduce a refreshed ambiance, an innovative bar, and a menu that celebrates the past while embracing the future,” says Avik Chatterjee, executive director at Speciality Restaurants. “Our new outlet in Powai is not just a restaurant; it’s an experience that combines tradition with contemporary flair.”

The Powai outlet’s design reflects a fusion of modernity and tradition, creating an atmosphere that uplifts the senses and transports guests on an oriental journey. An open kitchen fills the air with tantalising aromas, while intimate seating arrangements encourage conversations and celebrations.

As part of the new launch, Mainland China Powai will also feature exciting DJ nights every Friday and Saturday, transforming the space into a high-energy hotspot for weekend revelers.

From 12:30 to 3:30 pm. Reopens at 7:30 pm

103, 1st Floor Ventura Building, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.