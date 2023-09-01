Embark on a Gastronomic Journey with Thai Naam’s Exquisite Bento Boxes

Prepare your taste buds for an extraordinary culinary expedition as Thai Naam, nestled in the heart of Andheri, unveils its latest culinary masterpiece — the meticulously crafted Bento Boxes. Renowned for its authentic Thai cuisine, Thai Naam continues to elevate the dining experience, inviting patrons to savour the rich flavours and delicate artistry of Thailand’s gastronomic treasures.

Dining at Thai Naam isn’t just about satiating your hunger; it’s an exploration of taste, culture, and passion. The newly introduced Bento Boxes are a testament to this commitment, offering a symphony of flavours and textures that will transport you to the vibrant streets of Thailand. Carefully curated, each Bento Box is a work of art, an ensemble of delectable dishes that harmonise to create a memorable meal.

For vegetarians, the Veg Bento Box is a medley of delight. The Thord man khao pad, a corn cake infused with red curry paste and Thai herbs, sets the tone with its intriguing blend of spices. The Phad phak, a home-style vegetable dish in light soya sauce, offers comfort with every bite. Noodle lovers can relish the Bamee je, while the Khao phad je, a fragrant veg fried rice, adds a touch of familiarity. The Gaeng kiew warn je, a green curry vegetable finale, ensures a journey through Thai flavours that’s simply unforgettable.

The Chicken Bento Box caters to non-vegetarians, showcasing the chef’s expertise. From the Kai haw baitoey, marinated chicken wrapped in pandanus leaves and fried, to the rich notes of the Kai med ma muang, a chicken and cashewnut delight, the box offers an array of textures and tastes. With Bamee kai noodles and Khao phad kai, chicken fried rice, this box brings Thai culinary finesse to the forefront. The Gaeng kiew warn kai, a green chicken curry creation, adds a sublime touch to this non-veg indulgence.

For seafood enthusiasts, the Seafood Bento Box is an oceanic delight that celebrates the treasures of the sea. Pan-grilled white prawns, Bamee noodles with fish, and Thai Curry with fish pay homage to the ocean’s bounty. The Grilled fish with tangy sauce and Thai Style fried rice with prawns further enrich the maritime experience.

What sets Thai Naam apart is not just the culinary prowess but also the dedication to elegance and sophistication. Every visit to Thai Naam is a rendezvous with fine dining, an experience that transcends the ordinary and embraces the extraordinary. The Bento Boxes are a testament to this commitment, a culinary voyage that encapsulates the essence of Thai cuisine and the art of dining.

Embark on a gastronomic journey like no other at Thai Naam, where flavours come alive, culture is celebrated, and every meal is a masterpiece.

From 12 pm to 3 pm, and 7 pm to 11 pm.

1st Floor Bay 99 Campus, near JW Marriott Sahar, IA Project Road, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Andheri.

