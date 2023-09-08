Mumbai’s Episode One unveils a spectacular new menu 

Episode One, nestled in the heart of Powai, Mumbai, has launched its innovative and captivating all-new menu. Breaking away from the traditional notions of exclusivity and formality, Episode One introduces an inviting atmosphere that resonates with a mélange of old-school charm and contemporary flair. The restaurant defies the language of Gymkhanas and Clubs, infusing it with a refreshing twist that is both approachable and welcoming.

One of the flagship features of the revamped menu is the introduction of a revolutionary Tap Room, a pioneering concept in the world of dining. Episode One proudly presents bespoke Cocktail On Tap, a breakthrough innovation designed to transform the cocktail-making experience in India. The concept ensures that each drink retains its exceptional taste while optimising efficiency. The system has the capacity to produce eight to 10 cocktails per minute. This innovation not only streamlines the process but also minimises the chances of wastage and enhances inventory management.

Episode One is committed to satiating diverse palates, transcending geographical boundaries, to offer an exquisite range of cuisines. From the aromatic spices of Indian dishes to the culinary finesse of Turkish, Continental, Thai, and Asian delights, the menu is a symphony of flavours and cultures. Guests can savour the eclectic array of options, including prawn toast, cheetos sliders, four cheese pizza, NRI chicken makhani, sushi, tantalising salads, and the ever-comforting Indian curries. The menu caters to all, introducing a joyful fusion that elevates each dish to a celebratory experience.

An addition to the menu is the concept of High Tea/Tipsy Tea, a sophisticated indulgence that encapsulates Episode One’s innovative spirit. This selection features an intriguing assortment of ‘Spirited’ teas, perfectly complemented by Victorian sweet and savoury treats.

As Episode One continues to evolve, it remains true to its essence, standing as a testament to the harmonious blend of nostalgia and contemporary trends.

Price for two: Rs 1,600.

From 12 pm to 1.30 am.