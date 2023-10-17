Take a culinary adventure with Chef Vicky Ratnani at an exclusive pop-up at Neuma

Starting today, the renowned Chef Vicky Ratnani is hosting the exclusive 'Bites without Borders' pop-up event, which will run for one week at Neuma, co-owned by filmmaker Karan Johar in Mumbai. Chef Ratnani, who is also a traveller, will take your taste buds on a journey around the world, creating new-age food stories that will fill your senses with the aroma of worldwide delicacies.

"I'm excited to be hosting this pop-up week in Mumbai," says Chef Vicky Ratnani. "Mumbai's food culture is vibrant and dynamic, and I'm thrilled to share my culinary vision with the city's food enthusiasts. We've crafted a menu that reflects my love for innovative cooking techniques and bold flavours, and I can't wait to see the reactions of our guests."

The menu will feature a curated selection of dishes that showcase Chef Ratnani's signature style of blending flavours and ingredients from around the world. He highlights his passion for using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Some of the must-try dishes include Compressed Melon and Charred Pineapple Chaat with Haus Avocado, Chips and Chutney, Chicken Farcha Parmigiana with Parsi and Italian flavours, Cottage Cheese/Tofu BBQ with spicy Korean flavours, Seafood Khichdi with Ancient Grains and shellfish of the day.



Meal for two: INR 5,000. October 17-22. At Neuma, Colaba. Limited seats available.



