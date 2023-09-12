Bake Live Studio opens its third café and artisanal bakery in Girgaon Chowpatty

As we walked up the narrow spiral steps, thinking of where to sit and what to order, a huge wall caught our eyes. Right there, just like entering a parallel universe, the wall came to life where chefs were preparing woodfire pizzas, meanwhile, another chef was baking bread, while someone else was frosting a cake. Although just art, this wall of Bake Live Studio’s third café and artisanal bakery in Girgaon Chowpatty, Mumbai, made us zone out for a good 15 minutes. And we almost forgot what we came for. Food!





The café believes that ‘Baking is love made edible’, and how we fell in love with the freshly baked bread and pav, and everything here. When we say fresh, it means we could actually see the open kitchen and witness the creation of pizzas, sandwiches, burgers, cheese platters, and freshly baked bread as we sat up awaiting our first order of Baked Vada Pav. Now we are in SoBo (South Bombay) so obviously even the Vada Pav has to be healthy and baked. But don’t worry, you feel any difference in the taste. It’s the same soulful dish every Mumbaikar craves at least once a week. Do ask for more chutney though.







The next on our tasting menu was Missi Kulcha and Chole meal. The Kulcha, oh God, was so soft that it almost melted in our mouth. It was the highlight of our meal as it also balanced the overpowering spices in chole, making the whole dish a must-try. You can also try some signature specials from the menu like Veg Frittata, House Special Pizza, Cheese Burst Burger, and DIY Sandwiches. A cup of amazing hot coffee and a slice of NY Style Classic Cheesecake were the perfect end to our afternoon.

The Bake Live Studio is one of the perfect spots for your group of friends to hang out and have a hearty conversation while having some tasty food. What else do we need eh?

Meal for two: Approximately INR 400 onwards



