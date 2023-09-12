Get high on food at Neuma's Southern Odyssey Pop-Up in Mumbai this week

Neuma, a restaurant Co-founded by filmmaker Karan Johar in Mumbai, has announced its latest kitchen collaboration, the 'Southern Odyssey' Pop-Up, promising exceptional cuisine and impeccable service.

The Southern Odyssey Pop-Up has been crafted by two culinary maestros — Chefs Sandeep Sreedharan and Sophie Radtke. Sandeep, with over a decade of expertise in South Indian Southern Odyssey cuisine, has been on a relentless quest to make comfort food both accessible and unforgettable. Sophie complements his culinary approach by infusing global elements to ensure its appeal to European tastes.





Also read: Bake Live Studio opens its third café and artisanal bakery in Girgaon Chowpatty

At the pop-up, you can expect dishes like Grilled Tiger Prawn Balchao, a savoury treat of spicy tiger prawns marinated in Goan Balchao, Crispy Kerala Fried Chicken inspired by North Kerala's street food, and Spiced Paneer in Banana Leaf for a burst of Malabar flavours. You can also try the Doodhi Carpaccio with a coconut-yoghurt dressing and Grilled King Oyster Mushroom with Mangalorean Gassi, a spicy curry served with umami mushrooms and crispy rice roti. Chef Sandeep’s Kori Gassi, the Mangalorean pulled chicken with rice roti and Red Snapper in Banana Leaf offer more Malabar delights. For a unique twist, you can enjoy Tempered Curd Rice with Cashew 65, Jackfruit Pepper Fry on Plantain

Fritters, and end your meal on a sweet note with Payasam Mousse and Banana Compote.



Talking about the pop-up, Chef Sandeep Sreedharan said, "Cooking is a journey of flavours. With the Southern Odyssey Pop-Up at Neuma, we invite you to savour the essence of South Indian Southern Odyssey coastal cuisine, where each dish is a story waiting to be told on your palate."



Whether you're a seasoned gourmet or simply someone who loves good food, this pop-up is bound to tickle your taste buds and leave you with unforgettable memories.

Where: 4/6, Garden Chalet, Mandlik Rd, near Regal Cinemas, Colaba, Mumbai

When: 14th to 16th September



Mail: surbhi@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @surbhi02shah



Also read: Here’s where you can enjoy a millet-full delicious Sunday brunch in Mumbai