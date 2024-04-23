Mumbai's iconic restaurant gets a makeover with new look, food and live musical nights

Gaylord has served as a heritage landmark for decades, that stands as a link to Mumbai’s glorious past, is now ready to take you back to the golden years through a nostalgic cuisine and atmosphere.

The new interiors, designed by Delhi-based Headlights Studio, draw its inspiration from the black and white colonial-era infused with rich historical accents. The lavish Parisian outdoor patio, colonial architecture, vintage atmosphere, cosy ambience, delicately carved historical artefacts & statues, beautiful intricate chandeliers, and plush seats will make you want to stay still in the moment. The walls are lined with more than 150+ original B&W photographs sourced from renowned photographers like Madan Mahatta and various others, narrating a story of their own. All these photographs are curated by Delhi based gallery Blueprint 12. Among these photographers, you might also spot a few familiar faces of prominent personalities like Raj Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Pandit Ravi Shankar and even some rock idols like the Beatles, a testament to Gaylord’s rich legacy and irreplaceable charm.