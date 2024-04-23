Mumbai's iconic restaurant gets a makeover with new look, food and live musical nights

Gaylord has served as a heritage landmark for decades, that stands as a link to Mumbai’s glorious past, is now ready to take you back to the golden years through a nostalgic cuisine and atmosphere.
The new interiors, designed by Delhi-based Headlights Studio, draw its inspiration from the black and white colonial-era infused with rich historical accents. The lavish Parisian outdoor patio, colonial architecture, vintage atmosphere, cosy ambience, delicately carved historical artefacts & statues, beautiful intricate chandeliers, and plush seats will make you want to stay still in the moment. The walls are lined with more than 150+ original B&W photographs sourced from renowned photographers like Madan Mahatta and various others, narrating a story of their own. All these photographs are curated by Delhi based gallery Blueprint 12. Among these photographers, you might also spot a few familiar faces of prominent personalities like Raj Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Pandit Ravi Shankar and even some rock idols like the Beatles, a testament to Gaylord’s rich legacy and irreplaceable charm.
The elegant fine-dining space is no stranger to setting new trends, from introducing formal ballroom dancing and live bands in the Jazz age in Mumbai to being the go-to social gathering hotspot for many Bollywood celebrities in the '60s, Gaylord has been an indispensable part of the city’s cultural fabric and keeps this tradition alive still. The revamped Gaylord space will host many cultural nights from live grand piano recitals, to live music events and specially curated hi-tea parties, a truly designated space for people of all ages. While enjoying the cosy ambience, patrons can indulge in the newly curated dishes along with their old favourites featuring a variety of cuisines, and new scrumptious delicacies with the same trademark delicious taste.
Known for its delectable Breakfast bites and Indian & Continental cuisine, start your day with some healthy and tasty breakfast with Sahib Full English consisting of eggs served with sausage, bacon, baked beans and toast. Spend your lazy afternoons with their mention-worthy Tier Specialty High-Tea platters featuring a selection of pantry sandwiches, bite-sized cakes, pakoras and hot/cold beverages. The array of teas served will make you forget your coffee, partake in some Kashmiri Kahwa or the Darjeeling First Flush, and don’t forget to also try Flowery Nilgiri Orange Pekoe, a rare type of tea produced only in the Nilgiri region during their winter harvest, all served in specially curated crockery and cutlery imported from France. Indulge in the classics like the Gaylord’s famous mashed potatoes, or Chicken ala Kiev an all-time favourite chicken breast stuffed with buttered mushrooms and cheese, or experience the Lobster Thermidor prepared in a delicate mushroom & cream sauce with white wine, carefully baked in a shell and topped with cheese. There’s something for the sweet vegetarians too, try Veg Au Gratin a combination of vegetables in cream sauce baked with cheese, or Lasooni Palak a creamy spinach preparation flavoured with fresh garlic and spices.
Pair these dishes with flavourful elixirs from the newly created cocktail menu with riffs of interesting local and international picks with a unique outlook on colonial drinks such as martinis, bloody marys, and GnTs. Pick your poison from our famous G&T Gaylord Cucumber Collins made with gin, cucumber, lemon & sparkling water or The Royal Mysore a flavourful mixture of smoked bourdon, sandalwood, cherry, citrus and Indian bitters. The desserts are to die for, choose from the classic Black Forest, Pineapple Cake or try something new with the Japanese Cheesecake and Mixed Fruit Cake, they will surely not disappoint.