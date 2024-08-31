This diner in Mumbai introduces a new menu inspired by native cuisine

Mumbai is a city which has seen the confluence of the traditional and the modern in the socio-cultural scenario, influencing even the cuisine, especially the native cuisine, of the place. Native Bombay delves further into this concept and has curated a new menu which honours the city’s local cuisine which is an amalgamation of the past and the present.

On the menu are offerings like Pressed lamb with mint and Parsi sirka chutney; Byculla butter chicken and Ratatouille with bhaji masala. What is interesting is that the culinary notes draw from the diverse traditional influences on the city including majorly Parsi, Iranian and British legacies. Also, keeping up with modern trends each dish is made with locally sourced ingredients which give a chance to showcase a variety including various indigenous ones.