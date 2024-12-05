Experience the flavours of turkey every Thursday at this Mumbai diner

Head over to Cosy Box every Thursday for their ‘ Thursday Exclusive’ Turkish Escape. This special evening, once a week is bound to transport you to the lanes of Turkey with its exquisite flavours curated by Chef Sedat. Check out from a range of items including Cottage Cheese Urfa, Jackfruit Adana, Silken Chickpea Urfa, Lamb Pistakali, Urfa Kebabs and more.

To go along with the food are drinks like Turkish tea sour, Drupe highball, Turkish espresso martini, and more. Of course, with food and drinks, how can one leave the ambiance behind? Performing artiste, Hamta will be performing Turkish instrumental live to set the mood of the diner, every Thursday night.