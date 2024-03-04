All-new luxury restaurant, Mansionairre By The Roof, opens in Thane

The restaurant offers a wide range of cuisines, including Continental, Indian, Asian, Japanese, Italian, Oriental, Mexican, and more.You can choose from the in-house specials Mansionnaire Deconstructed Sushi made with assorted exotic veggies, tempura crunchy flakes, and sriracha mayo drizzle or the Edamame Hara Bhara Kebab with a modern twist of sriracha aioli and mint yoghurt. If you're in the mood for something crunchy, try the chef's favorite Corn Ribs seasoned with Tajin, garlic mayo, and peri powder, and garnished with cilantro. For dessert, you can select from the Coconut Sago Pudding with rose and cashew brittle, a sweet coconut and jaggery milk dish with silver vark or the Hazelnut Mousse Tarte, a delicious treat with gourmand shards, nuts, milk coated cornflakes, white chocolate soil, and coffee caviar.