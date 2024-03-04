All-new luxury restaurant, Mansionairre By The Roof, opens in Thane

Thane's newest attraction, The Mansionairre By The Roof, is offering a unique dining experience under the sparkling night sky or in a cozy indoor setting. This restaurant is already a hit among the locals, providing a peaceful escape from the city's hustle and bustle. Located high above the city, it offers luxury, elegance, and outstanding cuisine.
The spacious 5,000 sq ft area resembles a grand mansion and offers a stunning view of Thane's skyline, beautiful sunsets, and lush green surroundings. The interior design takes inspiration from the vibrant culture of Thane city, seamlessly blending modern chic with timeless charm. The atmosphere is inviting and luxurious, with sleek furniture, artistic murals on the walls, and ambient lighting that resembles constellations in the night sky. The versatile dining area can also be transformed into a dance floor, making it perfect for enjoying lively sundowners and energetic DJ nights.
The restaurant offers a wide range of cuisines, including Continental, Indian, Asian, Japanese, Italian, Oriental, Mexican, and more.You can choose from the in-house specials Mansionnaire Deconstructed Sushi made with assorted exotic veggies, tempura crunchy flakes, and sriracha mayo drizzle or the Edamame Hara Bhara Kebab with a modern twist of sriracha aioli and mint yoghurt. If you're in the mood for something crunchy, try the chef's favorite Corn Ribs seasoned with Tajin, garlic mayo, and peri powder, and garnished with cilantro. For dessert, you can select from the Coconut Sago Pudding with rose and cashew brittle, a sweet coconut and jaggery milk dish with silver vark or the Hazelnut Mousse Tarte, a delicious treat with gourmand shards, nuts, milk coated cornflakes, white chocolate soil, and coffee caviar.
Mansionnaire by the roof provides an ideal setting to make cherished memories during events. Whether it's a birthday, wedding, family gathering, or a casual get-together with friends, this venue can offer a luxurious atmosphere, lavish surroundings, a wide range of global cuisines, and expertly crafted cocktails all in one location.