The Quarter is back with classic pizzas and musical nights
Overall Experience(4 / 5)
If we had to describe The Quarter in just two words, we would describe it as a timeless charm. Re-opened across the Royal Opera House, the resto-bar oozes of sophistication, elegance and nostalgia of the times when it used to hold those classic jazz nights. But nothing is lost as The Quarter has once again opened its doors with a revitalized ambience, the magic of live music and mouthwatering Napolitano pizzas!
The Quarter provides both indoors and outdoors seating options, with the outdoor area offering a glimpse of serenity away from the bustling city. The indoor area is cozy and sophisticated, and it becomes particularly vibrant during weekends, as guests can enjoy live jazz shows while dining.
The well curated menu offers a variety of Italian, European, and Middle Eastern delicacies. We started with the Butternut Squash Salad — a combination of butternut squash, puy lentils, gorgonzola, rocket, and chia seeds which was a delightful medley of textures and tastes. The slight sourness of the salad ingeniously counteracted the inherent sweetness of the butternut squash, offering a healthy yet delectable experience that left me feeling satisfied.
We loved the Burnt Aubergine Pickle served with garlic yogurt and wood-fired pita. It gave a tantalizing blend of smoky and tangy flavors and was so filling that we had wear on our version of Joey's Thanksgiving pants to taste more deliciousness.
Our expectations were pretty high when it came to pizza, considering the owner of The Quarter, Nico Goghavala made a significant impact with establishments like Nico Bombay at Kala Ghoda, known for being the first in the city to serve Neapolitan Pizzas and boasting an award-winning cocktail list. We tried our hands on the simplest yet tastiest Margarita with San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil and buffalo mozzarella cheese. To add a bit of spice, they added some hot peppers that made us cry in our seats as smoke gushed out of our noses and ears. Exaggerating aside, those who love spice, go ahead with peppers, otherwise pray to god for peaceful next morning. Coming back to the pizza, it was heaven in our mouths. No doubt, it was one of the best pizzas we have had in Mumbai. You know what's the best part? There's a no-sugar policy imposed by Nico in his kitchen! It's fresh, it's tasty, it's healthy.
You can also try some delectable pasta options like Fettuccine Fresca, Cacio e Pepe, Ravioli with Mushroom, Fettuccine Pollo Fungi and more. The Quarter has also introduced a distinctive cocktail menu, featuring a range of signature drinks designed by an award-winning mixologist. We tried Orange and Basil Mojito, a refreshing concoction that struck the perfect balance between citrus and sweetness. It was not too sweet, not too citrusy, just right. Next we tried Gin-based White Negroni, a cocktail that proved to be a sophisticated delight but what surprised us was the Paneer-infused cocktail. It demonstrated The Quarter's dedication to pushing limits and offering unique experiences for its customers.
Last but not the least, for dessert, we tried the famous and a must-try Panna Cotta with berry sorbet and coconut tapioca. The only thing that kept bugging us is the lack of powder room in these new sections. We had to go all the way through the Royal Opera House to access one.