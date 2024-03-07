The Quarter is back with classic pizzas and musical nights

Our expectations were pretty high when it came to pizza, considering the owner of The Quarter, Nico Goghavala made a significant impact with establishments like Nico Bombay at Kala Ghoda, known for being the first in the city to serve Neapolitan Pizzas and boasting an award-winning cocktail list. We tried our hands on the simplest yet tastiest Margarita with San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil and buffalo mozzarella cheese. To add a bit of spice, they added some hot peppers that made us cry in our seats as smoke gushed out of our noses and ears. Exaggerating aside, those who love spice, go ahead with peppers, otherwise pray to god for peaceful next morning. Coming back to the pizza, it was heaven in our mouths. No doubt, it was one of the best pizzas we have had in Mumbai. You know what's the best part? There's a no-sugar policy imposed by Nico in his kitchen! It's fresh, it's tasty, it's healthy.